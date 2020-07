11808 Riverside Drive

Amenities

This Private Town Home Is Located In A Sought After Residential Street On Morella. Home Offers A Private Entrance, Private Patio, Yard With Grassy Area, Direct Access One Car Garage, 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1309 Square Feet, Gorgeous Cherry Hard Wood Floors, Archways, Kitchen With Plenty Of Cabinet And Counter Space That Lead To The Dining And Living Room With A Fireplace. Upstairs You Will Find Two Large Master Bedrooms With Their Own En Suites, Large Mirrored Closets And Laundry. Conveniently Located near Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Disney, Warner Bros., CBS And Universal Studios. Easy Access To 101,134 and 170 Freeways! Hurry, This Home Will Not Last Long!!