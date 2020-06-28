All apartments in Los Angeles
11738 Chenault Street

11738 Chenault Street · No Longer Available
Location

11738 Chenault Street, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
NEW LEASE LISTING! Desirable Westgate Acres home + guest unit available now! The interest is mounting! Enter this gated "Oz" like brick hardscape courtyard with room for plenty of cars & RV possibilities! Front of this 1 level Spanish style beauty is lush greenery and florals! Your own almost 2,300 SqFt Hacienda! Peg & groove flooring thru & thru! Arched doorways & Windows! This type of architecture you don't see anymore! It's truly delicious! Wood Beam ceilings gives a lite & brite feel! 3 bedrooms plus 3 bath home. Crown moldings! True Den! Living room & Master have a toe warming fireplace! Snuggle up! The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances! Refrigerator! Breakfast bar and eat in kitchen! Desired alcove in kitchen has a quaint built-in cylinder type secretary desk! How great to be able to work and have your morning coffee at the same time! Master suite has spa tub and stall shower! You will delight with guest bath complete with bath and shower! If that is not enough walk out to the terrace with lovely stone! Sparkling pool & guest house with 1 bedroom + bath! Converted 1 car garage used for gym and/or storage. Central A/C! Award winning schools! Paul Revere Middle & University High! Elementary is Kenter Cyn! Close to UCLA, Freeways, Beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11738 Chenault Street have any available units?
11738 Chenault Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11738 Chenault Street have?
Some of 11738 Chenault Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11738 Chenault Street currently offering any rent specials?
11738 Chenault Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11738 Chenault Street pet-friendly?
No, 11738 Chenault Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11738 Chenault Street offer parking?
Yes, 11738 Chenault Street offers parking.
Does 11738 Chenault Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11738 Chenault Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11738 Chenault Street have a pool?
Yes, 11738 Chenault Street has a pool.
Does 11738 Chenault Street have accessible units?
No, 11738 Chenault Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11738 Chenault Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11738 Chenault Street does not have units with dishwashers.
