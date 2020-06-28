11738 Chenault Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage hot tub

NEW LEASE LISTING! Desirable Westgate Acres home + guest unit available now! The interest is mounting! Enter this gated "Oz" like brick hardscape courtyard with room for plenty of cars & RV possibilities! Front of this 1 level Spanish style beauty is lush greenery and florals! Your own almost 2,300 SqFt Hacienda! Peg & groove flooring thru & thru! Arched doorways & Windows! This type of architecture you don't see anymore! It's truly delicious! Wood Beam ceilings gives a lite & brite feel! 3 bedrooms plus 3 bath home. Crown moldings! True Den! Living room & Master have a toe warming fireplace! Snuggle up! The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances! Refrigerator! Breakfast bar and eat in kitchen! Desired alcove in kitchen has a quaint built-in cylinder type secretary desk! How great to be able to work and have your morning coffee at the same time! Master suite has spa tub and stall shower! You will delight with guest bath complete with bath and shower! If that is not enough walk out to the terrace with lovely stone! Sparkling pool & guest house with 1 bedroom + bath! Converted 1 car garage used for gym and/or storage. Central A/C! Award winning schools! Paul Revere Middle & University High! Elementary is Kenter Cyn! Close to UCLA, Freeways, Beaches!