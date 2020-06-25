All apartments in Los Angeles
11722 DARLINGTON Avenue
11722 Darlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11722 Darlington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Extremely large and open 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment just over one block to San Vicente! Newly remodeled with new kitchen countertops, flooring and bathroom tile. A truly one of a kind mid-century gem in the heart of Brentwood, this apartment is almost 1,600 square feet and features high, vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light. Located just blocks from the best shops and restaurants of downtown Brentwood, the farmer's market, major bus stops and the 405 and minutes to UCLA. This beautiful apartment features a newly remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and new appliances, ceiling fans, lots of closet and storage space and a long expansive balcony with sliding doors. The building has a lovely pool perfect for lounging and a beautiful garden atmosphere. One reserved parking space is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11722 DARLINGTON Avenue have any available units?
11722 DARLINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11722 DARLINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 11722 DARLINGTON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11722 DARLINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11722 DARLINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11722 DARLINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11722 DARLINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11722 DARLINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11722 DARLINGTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 11722 DARLINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11722 DARLINGTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11722 DARLINGTON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11722 DARLINGTON Avenue has a pool.
Does 11722 DARLINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11722 DARLINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11722 DARLINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11722 DARLINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
