11722 DARLINGTON Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Extremely large and open 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment just over one block to San Vicente! Newly remodeled with new kitchen countertops, flooring and bathroom tile. A truly one of a kind mid-century gem in the heart of Brentwood, this apartment is almost 1,600 square feet and features high, vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light. Located just blocks from the best shops and restaurants of downtown Brentwood, the farmer's market, major bus stops and the 405 and minutes to UCLA. This beautiful apartment features a newly remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and new appliances, ceiling fans, lots of closet and storage space and a long expansive balcony with sliding doors. The building has a lovely pool perfect for lounging and a beautiful garden atmosphere. One reserved parking space is included.