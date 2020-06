Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Completely remodeled downstairs 2+1 No. of Wilshire! Laminate wood floors throughout, recessed lighting, new kitchen with designer kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove & dishwasher). New bathroom cabinet, new tile, laundry on-site. 1 car covered parking. Great location just No. of Wilshire, close to Westwood, UCLA & Santa Monica, easy access to 405 Freeway.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.