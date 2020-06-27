11710 Hartsook Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This is your opportunity to live in a Valley Village duplex. This is an adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath bungalow is one-half of an adorable duplex. This apartment features new paint, new stainless steel appliances, and new carpet. The large picture window makes this an extremely light and bright home. You will enjoy a private closed back garden patio. Each unit features one covered parking spot, and a front garden entrance and shared private laundry. The location is ideal as this home is only minutes from Ventura Boulevard Gelsons Trader Joes and Colfax meadows elementary school.