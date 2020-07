Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with approximately 2,034 sf. Unit is in downstairs and has wood & tile flooring throughout. 2 parking garages in the back and additional parking in driveway. Charming lovely Spanish style duplex situated in very quite, tree lined residential neighborhood in desirable Longwood/Highland area. Close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment including Target, Larchmont, Grove etc.