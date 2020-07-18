11664 Picturesque Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony new construction all utils included garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Gorgeous, new construction one bedroom ADU with amazing views in the Studio City hills! All utilities included in the rent price! Boasting two outdoor decks, waterfall and superior landscaping, this property offers exceptional indoor/outdoor living as well as the most impressive views of the Valley. Living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom are all spacious and bright. Brand new appliances, washer and dryer included. Garage parking is available for an additional cost, otherwise street parking. Available furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished.