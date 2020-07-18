All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:40 AM

11664 Picturesque Drive

11664 Picturesque Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11664 Picturesque Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous, new construction one bedroom ADU with amazing views in the Studio City hills! All utilities included in the rent price! Boasting two outdoor decks, waterfall and superior landscaping, this property offers exceptional indoor/outdoor living as well as the most impressive views of the Valley. Living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom are all spacious and bright. Brand new appliances, washer and dryer included. Garage parking is available for an additional cost, otherwise street parking. Available furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11664 Picturesque Drive have any available units?
11664 Picturesque Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11664 Picturesque Drive have?
Some of 11664 Picturesque Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11664 Picturesque Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11664 Picturesque Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11664 Picturesque Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11664 Picturesque Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11664 Picturesque Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11664 Picturesque Drive offers parking.
Does 11664 Picturesque Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11664 Picturesque Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11664 Picturesque Drive have a pool?
No, 11664 Picturesque Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11664 Picturesque Drive have accessible units?
No, 11664 Picturesque Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11664 Picturesque Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11664 Picturesque Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
