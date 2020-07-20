11656 Montana Avenue #214

Amenities

11656 Montana Ave. - Prime, 2 bedroom and 1.75 bathroom, 2nd floor condo, in the Las Montanas building on Montana Avenue, in sought-after Brentwood neighborhood, a short walk away from great restaurants, coffee/tea shops, retail stores, Whole Foods, yoga/cycling and more on San Vicente Blvd. Property features elegant plantation shutters, bamboo floors, walk-in closets and central heating & A/C. Secure building, subterranean side-by-side parking, and community laundry, pool & spa. Be prepared to cherish this healthy lifestyle and exclusive living



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4872928)