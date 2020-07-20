All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11656 Montana Avenue #214.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11656 Montana Avenue #214
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

11656 Montana Avenue #214

11656 Montana Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11656 Montana Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
yoga
11656 Montana Ave. - Prime, 2 bedroom and 1.75 bathroom, 2nd floor condo, in the Las Montanas building on Montana Avenue, in sought-after Brentwood neighborhood, a short walk away from great restaurants, coffee/tea shops, retail stores, Whole Foods, yoga/cycling and more on San Vicente Blvd. Property features elegant plantation shutters, bamboo floors, walk-in closets and central heating & A/C. Secure building, subterranean side-by-side parking, and community laundry, pool & spa. Be prepared to cherish this healthy lifestyle and exclusive living

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4872928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11656 Montana Avenue #214 have any available units?
11656 Montana Avenue #214 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11656 Montana Avenue #214 have?
Some of 11656 Montana Avenue #214's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11656 Montana Avenue #214 currently offering any rent specials?
11656 Montana Avenue #214 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11656 Montana Avenue #214 pet-friendly?
No, 11656 Montana Avenue #214 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11656 Montana Avenue #214 offer parking?
Yes, 11656 Montana Avenue #214 offers parking.
Does 11656 Montana Avenue #214 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11656 Montana Avenue #214 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11656 Montana Avenue #214 have a pool?
Yes, 11656 Montana Avenue #214 has a pool.
Does 11656 Montana Avenue #214 have accessible units?
No, 11656 Montana Avenue #214 does not have accessible units.
Does 11656 Montana Avenue #214 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11656 Montana Avenue #214 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College