1163 N Kenmore Ave

English Tudor for lease! - English Tudor for lease! This enchanting 2-story, 3 bedroom, 3-bath home is restored and features a beautifully landscaped private front and back yard. Featuring a harmonious blend of Old World flavor and modern amenities, you will be in your own private retreat in the heart of Los Angeles.



A long driveway leads to a 2-car detached garage that provides ample storage space. Enjoy beautiful, private grounds front & back with roses and specimen fruit trees. Outdoor decks, lounging patios and fountains all but guarantee a welcome respite after a long day.



Walking in through the front door leads into an open living room with cathedral ceiling, original hardwood floors, banks of French windows and doors, Batchelder fireplace and recessed lighting. Sunlight splashes into the formal dining room through an array of arched windows.



The chef's kitchen is equipped with a fully functional O'keefe and Merritt vintage gas stove, marble counters and sunny breakfast nook, with updated cabinets and LED accent lighting.



Master ensuite bedroom and the second bedroom are located downstairs. A second ensuite master bedroom located upstairs provides access to an outdoor deck, perfect for unwinding after a long day.



New solar panels are included at no cost, knocking hundreds off power bill. Central air conditioning and heat provide comfort all year round. Built-in speakers, Nest thermostat, Ring doorbell accentuate the home with modern amenities. In-home washer and dryer are provided for your convenience.



Pets will be considered. Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking.



Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, along with verification of income, employment, previous residential history, and background checks for all adults over 18 years of age. Minimum income 3x rent. Any prior evictions will result in disqualification.



