1163 N Kenmore Ave

1163 Kenmore Avenue
Location

1163 Kenmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
English Tudor for lease! - English Tudor for lease! This enchanting 2-story, 3 bedroom, 3-bath home is restored and features a beautifully landscaped private front and back yard. Featuring a harmonious blend of Old World flavor and modern amenities, you will be in your own private retreat in the heart of Los Angeles.

A long driveway leads to a 2-car detached garage that provides ample storage space. Enjoy beautiful, private grounds front & back with roses and specimen fruit trees. Outdoor decks, lounging patios and fountains all but guarantee a welcome respite after a long day.

Walking in through the front door leads into an open living room with cathedral ceiling, original hardwood floors, banks of French windows and doors, Batchelder fireplace and recessed lighting. Sunlight splashes into the formal dining room through an array of arched windows.

The chef's kitchen is equipped with a fully functional O'keefe and Merritt vintage gas stove, marble counters and sunny breakfast nook, with updated cabinets and LED accent lighting.

Master ensuite bedroom and the second bedroom are located downstairs. A second ensuite master bedroom located upstairs provides access to an outdoor deck, perfect for unwinding after a long day.

New solar panels are included at no cost, knocking hundreds off power bill. Central air conditioning and heat provide comfort all year round. Built-in speakers, Nest thermostat, Ring doorbell accentuate the home with modern amenities. In-home washer and dryer are provided for your convenience.

Pets will be considered. Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking.

Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, along with verification of income, employment, previous residential history, and background checks for all adults over 18 years of age. Minimum income 3x rent. Any prior evictions will result in disqualification.

Real Property Management Vision
DRE# 02048110

(RLNE5875570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1163 N Kenmore Ave have any available units?
1163 N Kenmore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1163 N Kenmore Ave have?
Some of 1163 N Kenmore Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1163 N Kenmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1163 N Kenmore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1163 N Kenmore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1163 N Kenmore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1163 N Kenmore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1163 N Kenmore Ave offers parking.
Does 1163 N Kenmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1163 N Kenmore Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1163 N Kenmore Ave have a pool?
No, 1163 N Kenmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1163 N Kenmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 1163 N Kenmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1163 N Kenmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1163 N Kenmore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
