All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11627 Chenault St #9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11627 Chenault St #9
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

11627 Chenault St #9

11627 Chenault Street · (310) 400-6148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11627 Chenault Street, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11627 Chenault St #9 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1285 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Tree Top Brentwood Living in this 2+2 end unit with inside Washer/Dryer - Located on a rare quiet cul-de-sac just 2 blocks from the center of Brentwoods restaurants, Starbucks, and Whole Foods. Dine outside on the private, north facing balcony just off the dining area or host dinners in the completely open kitchen/dining room area. This wonderful condo features a lovely fireplace and private balcony. HUGE master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and FULL WALL of closets, will easily fit a King Bed and larger furniture. The stackable washer/dryer closet in the hallway means no more shared laundry areas. This unit has everything you'll need and is perfectly located to get the best out of Brentwood living without driving. Don't miss the 3D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HDVHocJyaGp. Cat considered with $500 extra deposit.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5845710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11627 Chenault St #9 have any available units?
11627 Chenault St #9 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11627 Chenault St #9 have?
Some of 11627 Chenault St #9's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11627 Chenault St #9 currently offering any rent specials?
11627 Chenault St #9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11627 Chenault St #9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11627 Chenault St #9 is pet friendly.
Does 11627 Chenault St #9 offer parking?
No, 11627 Chenault St #9 does not offer parking.
Does 11627 Chenault St #9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11627 Chenault St #9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11627 Chenault St #9 have a pool?
No, 11627 Chenault St #9 does not have a pool.
Does 11627 Chenault St #9 have accessible units?
No, 11627 Chenault St #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 11627 Chenault St #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11627 Chenault St #9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11627 Chenault St #9?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity