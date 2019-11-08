11627 Chenault St #9

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Tree Top Brentwood Living in this 2+2 end unit with inside Washer/Dryer - Located on a rare quiet cul-de-sac just 2 blocks from the center of Brentwoods restaurants, Starbucks, and Whole Foods. Dine outside on the private, north facing balcony just off the dining area or host dinners in the completely open kitchen/dining room area. This wonderful condo features a lovely fireplace and private balcony. HUGE master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and FULL WALL of closets, will easily fit a King Bed and larger furniture. The stackable washer/dryer closet in the hallway means no more shared laundry areas. This unit has everything you'll need and is perfectly located to get the best out of Brentwood living without driving. Don't miss the 3D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HDVHocJyaGp. Cat considered with $500 extra deposit.



No Dogs Allowed



