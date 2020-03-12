1155 North Orange Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage guest suite internet access

Brand New Ultra Modern + Massive Chef Kitchen 3 Story Rear Penthouse with 2 Dual Master Bedrooms, tall ceilings, tons of natural light, large windows, and views of Hollywood Hills and WeHo. Recessed Lighting and Brand New Plank Flooring throughout. Designer Finishes. Large side by side Laundry Area with sliding doors to hide/keep quiet. Multiple terraces, one in each bedroom. 4th bedroom or Secondary Master Bedroom on 2nd Floor could be utilized as an office/bedroom/guest suite. Main Living Area and 3 Bedrooms (1 Master) on top floor, Gorgeous Massive Kitchen with oversized stone countertop slab for bar/breakfast/dining with room for many barstools. Dining room could be utilized as a multifunctional space/office/lounge and has giant oversized square window letting in tons of natural light from the top floor. Superb location in Los Angeles. Right on the border of West Hollywood, yet super close to the center of Hollywood, it's the best of both worlds as you are on a quiet tree lined street in a mostly single family home neighborhood. Tandem Garage Parking for 2 cars. Ample Street parking in addition to 2 secure deep tandem garage spots. Moving from SF, Oakland, Seattle, Portland, Boston, Austin, OC, SD, DC, Denver, or NYC and want to be super close to everything? This is your place! 12 month lease. OAC. Request video tour and we can proceed to in person showing/application process, which is fast and easy. Unit is brand new and ready for immediate occupancy.



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text message only please for ultra fast response)



Local Employers:



NetFlix, Microsoft, Apple, SnapChat, Google, Sony, CBS, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Amazon, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1155-n-orange-dr-los-angeles-ca



(RLNE5800346)