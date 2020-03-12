All apartments in Los Angeles
1155 North Orange Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1155 North Orange Drive

1155 N Orange Dr · (310) 975-4064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1155 N Orange Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit PH-4BR · Avail. now

$5,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
guest suite
internet access
Brand New Ultra Modern + Massive Chef Kitchen 3 Story Rear Penthouse with 2 Dual Master Bedrooms, tall ceilings, tons of natural light, large windows, and views of Hollywood Hills and WeHo. Recessed Lighting and Brand New Plank Flooring throughout. Designer Finishes. Large side by side Laundry Area with sliding doors to hide/keep quiet. Multiple terraces, one in each bedroom. 4th bedroom or Secondary Master Bedroom on 2nd Floor could be utilized as an office/bedroom/guest suite. Main Living Area and 3 Bedrooms (1 Master) on top floor, Gorgeous Massive Kitchen with oversized stone countertop slab for bar/breakfast/dining with room for many barstools. Dining room could be utilized as a multifunctional space/office/lounge and has giant oversized square window letting in tons of natural light from the top floor. Superb location in Los Angeles. Right on the border of West Hollywood, yet super close to the center of Hollywood, it's the best of both worlds as you are on a quiet tree lined street in a mostly single family home neighborhood. Tandem Garage Parking for 2 cars. Ample Street parking in addition to 2 secure deep tandem garage spots. Moving from SF, Oakland, Seattle, Portland, Boston, Austin, OC, SD, DC, Denver, or NYC and want to be super close to everything? This is your place! 12 month lease. OAC. Request video tour and we can proceed to in person showing/application process, which is fast and easy. Unit is brand new and ready for immediate occupancy.

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text message only please for ultra fast response)

Local Employers:

NetFlix, Microsoft, Apple, SnapChat, Google, Sony, CBS, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Amazon, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1155-n-orange-dr-los-angeles-ca

(RLNE5800346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 North Orange Drive have any available units?
1155 North Orange Drive has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 North Orange Drive have?
Some of 1155 North Orange Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 North Orange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1155 North Orange Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 North Orange Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1155 North Orange Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1155 North Orange Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1155 North Orange Drive does offer parking.
Does 1155 North Orange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1155 North Orange Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 North Orange Drive have a pool?
No, 1155 North Orange Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1155 North Orange Drive have accessible units?
No, 1155 North Orange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 North Orange Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1155 North Orange Drive has units with dishwashers.
