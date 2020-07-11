11544 Newcastle Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to the heart of Granada Hills, north of Rinaldi. This home has been completely remodeled. This cook's kitchen has a double oven, brand new slow closing cabinetry, top of the line appliances, and gorgeous countertops. The master bathroom has a dual rain shower and 6 shower jets enclosed with seamless glass. The second off suite master bedroom has a bench shower with a seamless glass enclosure. The property has up to 4 parking spots on premise with the availability for RV parking as well. This property won't last long!