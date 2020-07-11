All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11544 Newcastle Avenue

11544 Newcastle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11544 Newcastle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

Welcome to the heart of Granada Hills, north of Rinaldi. This home has been completely remodeled. This cook's kitchen has a double oven, brand new slow closing cabinetry, top of the line appliances, and gorgeous countertops. The master bathroom has a dual rain shower and 6 shower jets enclosed with seamless glass. The second off suite master bedroom has a bench shower with a seamless glass enclosure. The property has up to 4 parking spots on premise with the availability for RV parking as well. This property won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11544 Newcastle Avenue have any available units?
11544 Newcastle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11544 Newcastle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11544 Newcastle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11544 Newcastle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11544 Newcastle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11544 Newcastle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11544 Newcastle Avenue offers parking.
Does 11544 Newcastle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11544 Newcastle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11544 Newcastle Avenue have a pool?
No, 11544 Newcastle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11544 Newcastle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11544 Newcastle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11544 Newcastle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11544 Newcastle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11544 Newcastle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11544 Newcastle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
