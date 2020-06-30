1153 N Orange Drive

Amenities

**BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES FOR RENT**

Live smack dab in the EPICENTER of Hollywood - just steps from WeHo and all the action on Hollywood Blvd, the Sunset Strip, Santa Monica and Melrose!

Directly between Highland and La Brea, you can view the Hollywood Sign and the rooftop of the Hotel Roosevelt from your living room, start your mornings at Blu Jam Cafe, and end your night at Bossa Nova or Mozza! You're 3 minutes from Trader Joe's, 1 mile from Whole Foods, and a $7 Uber ride from The Grove and Fairfax Farmers Market!

Surrounded by all of LA's hottest shopping, restaurants and nightlife, you'll also live in the newest luxury home on the block! Your brand new townhome comes with: Garage parking + bike parking, Top-of-the-line kitchens + brand new stainless steel appliances, Brand new IN-UNIT washer + dryer, Central air conditioning + heating, Bright, open floorplans w/ loads of natural light + entertaining space, Sky high ceilings w/ floor to ceiling windows + beautiful balconies, Views of the LA + the Hollywood Sign, Brand new high-end flooring, 92% Walk Score on walkscore.com, All in the hottest neighborhood of LA, Free ADT Security System in all units

Why feel trapped in a large complex where you come home to a hallway filled with your neighbors' front doors - when you could come home to your own front door!

We have a 4-bed and two 3-bedroom floorplans available! Call or text me today so I can meet you for a showing before they're gone!