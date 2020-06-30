All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1153 N Orange Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1153 N Orange Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:40 PM

1153 N Orange Drive

1153 North Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1153 North Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
**BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES FOR RENT**
Live smack dab in the EPICENTER of Hollywood - just steps from WeHo and all the action on Hollywood Blvd, the Sunset Strip, Santa Monica and Melrose!
Directly between Highland and La Brea, you can view the Hollywood Sign and the rooftop of the Hotel Roosevelt from your living room, start your mornings at Blu Jam Cafe, and end your night at Bossa Nova or Mozza! You're 3 minutes from Trader Joe's, 1 mile from Whole Foods, and a $7 Uber ride from The Grove and Fairfax Farmers Market!
Surrounded by all of LA's hottest shopping, restaurants and nightlife, you'll also live in the newest luxury home on the block! Your brand new townhome comes with: Garage parking + bike parking, Top-of-the-line kitchens + brand new stainless steel appliances, Brand new IN-UNIT washer + dryer, Central air conditioning + heating, Bright, open floorplans w/ loads of natural light + entertaining space, Sky high ceilings w/ floor to ceiling windows + beautiful balconies, Views of the LA + the Hollywood Sign, Brand new high-end flooring, 92% Walk Score on walkscore.com, All in the hottest neighborhood of LA, Free ADT Security System in all units
Why feel trapped in a large complex where you come home to a hallway filled with your neighbors' front doors - when you could come home to your own front door!
We have a 4-bed and two 3-bedroom floorplans available! Call or text me today so I can meet you for a showing before they're gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1153 N Orange Drive have any available units?
1153 N Orange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1153 N Orange Drive have?
Some of 1153 N Orange Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1153 N Orange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1153 N Orange Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1153 N Orange Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1153 N Orange Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1153 N Orange Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1153 N Orange Drive offers parking.
Does 1153 N Orange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1153 N Orange Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1153 N Orange Drive have a pool?
No, 1153 N Orange Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1153 N Orange Drive have accessible units?
No, 1153 N Orange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1153 N Orange Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1153 N Orange Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College