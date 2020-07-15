11527 DONA DOLORES Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous European infused Architectural Home with sleek simplistic lines that blend elegance with uncomplicated comfort and stunning mountain and city views! Custom built in 2010, the extraordinary interior layout was designed to enjoy of the captivating vistas from every possible space. ~Natural light pours in from abundant glass doors and windows. Seamless access to massive terraces on each floor provide great entertaining options and true indoor/outdoor living. The spacious main terrace includes an outdoor kitchen and 6 person spa. Fireplaces are in the living room, den and master suite. Exceptionally large master suite and bath with views and 2 large closets. Amenities include 4-zone climate control and upstairs and downstairs laundry rooms. Located in the highly desired Dona streets and the Carpenter Elementary School district. Can be leased furnished or not for the same price per month (with deposit equal to 3 months' rent if furnished).