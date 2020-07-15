All apartments in Los Angeles
11527 DONA DOLORES Place
Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:18 AM

11527 DONA DOLORES Place

11527 Dona Dolores Place · No Longer Available
Location

11527 Dona Dolores Place, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous European infused Architectural Home with sleek simplistic lines that blend elegance with uncomplicated comfort and stunning mountain and city views! Custom built in 2010, the extraordinary interior layout was designed to enjoy of the captivating vistas from every possible space. ~Natural light pours in from abundant glass doors and windows. Seamless access to massive terraces on each floor provide great entertaining options and true indoor/outdoor living. The spacious main terrace includes an outdoor kitchen and 6 person spa. Fireplaces are in the living room, den and master suite. Exceptionally large master suite and bath with views and 2 large closets. Amenities include 4-zone climate control and upstairs and downstairs laundry rooms. Located in the highly desired Dona streets and the Carpenter Elementary School district. Can be leased furnished or not for the same price per month (with deposit equal to 3 months' rent if furnished).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11527 DONA DOLORES Place have any available units?
11527 DONA DOLORES Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11527 DONA DOLORES Place have?
Some of 11527 DONA DOLORES Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11527 DONA DOLORES Place currently offering any rent specials?
11527 DONA DOLORES Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11527 DONA DOLORES Place pet-friendly?
No, 11527 DONA DOLORES Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11527 DONA DOLORES Place offer parking?
Yes, 11527 DONA DOLORES Place offers parking.
Does 11527 DONA DOLORES Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11527 DONA DOLORES Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11527 DONA DOLORES Place have a pool?
No, 11527 DONA DOLORES Place does not have a pool.
Does 11527 DONA DOLORES Place have accessible units?
No, 11527 DONA DOLORES Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11527 DONA DOLORES Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11527 DONA DOLORES Place has units with dishwashers.
