115 NORTHSTAR MALL

An exciting renovation with modern touches, this French Country style residence is located in the private Silver Strand community of Marina Del Rey. The location is perfect as your exclusive waterfront playground. You are nestled next to Grand Canal and conveniently located to Lighthouse Street Beach, Ballona Lagoon, and the Marina.The home features, an end lot location nestled on a private walk street with multiple lush green garden patio areas for private entertainment and relaxation. An amazing grand master suite with a spacious master bath, closet, and dressing area. A gourmet kitchen with high-end Bosch appliances, quartz countertops, and an imported Italian range oven. Peaked high ceilings with an abundance of windows and sunlight throughout. Hardwood, tile, and marble flooring. Rooftop deck area and EV Charger in the garage.