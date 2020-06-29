All apartments in Los Angeles
11445 Etiwanda Ave.

11445 Etiwanda Avenue
Location

11445 Etiwanda Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW! 4+3 w/pool + spa, 3 car garage + more! (11445 Etiwanda) - Two-story, Porter Ranch home available for move-in! Features include: 4BR + 3BA floorplan w/almost 3600 SQF of space; living room + family rooms, each w/fireplace; upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops + stainless steel appliances (stove, double ovens + dishwasher included); breakfast nook + formal dining area; downstairs bed + bath; upstairs master suite w/walk-in closet, balcony w/view + fireplace; full bath features separate shower + tub w/double sinks; upstairs bonus room w/wet bar; central heat + air; carpet + ceramic tile flooring throughout; recessed lighting + vaulted ceilings; located on a cul-de-sac lot, this property offers pool, spa + covered patio; gardener + pool service provided; access to community tennis court; 3 car garage + driveway for parking; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5114898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11445 Etiwanda Ave. have any available units?
11445 Etiwanda Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11445 Etiwanda Ave. have?
Some of 11445 Etiwanda Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11445 Etiwanda Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
11445 Etiwanda Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11445 Etiwanda Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11445 Etiwanda Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 11445 Etiwanda Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 11445 Etiwanda Ave. offers parking.
Does 11445 Etiwanda Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11445 Etiwanda Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11445 Etiwanda Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 11445 Etiwanda Ave. has a pool.
Does 11445 Etiwanda Ave. have accessible units?
No, 11445 Etiwanda Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 11445 Etiwanda Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11445 Etiwanda Ave. has units with dishwashers.

