11445 Etiwanda Ave.

AVAILABLE NOW! 4+3 w/pool + spa, 3 car garage + more! (11445 Etiwanda) - Two-story, Porter Ranch home available for move-in! Features include: 4BR + 3BA floorplan w/almost 3600 SQF of space; living room + family rooms, each w/fireplace; upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops + stainless steel appliances (stove, double ovens + dishwasher included); breakfast nook + formal dining area; downstairs bed + bath; upstairs master suite w/walk-in closet, balcony w/view + fireplace; full bath features separate shower + tub w/double sinks; upstairs bonus room w/wet bar; central heat + air; carpet + ceramic tile flooring throughout; recessed lighting + vaulted ceilings; located on a cul-de-sac lot, this property offers pool, spa + covered patio; gardener + pool service provided; access to community tennis court; 3 car garage + driveway for parking; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5114898)