1142 Grant Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This completely remodeled 3 BR + 2BA. The home is perfectly located West of Lincoln in the desirable President s Row section of Venice, just a 5-min bike ride to the beach. It is within walking distance of the award winning Couer D-Alene Elementary School, Abbot Kinney, Marina del Rey, and hotspots The Lincoln and Night + Market. An entertainer s dream, the home features an open floor plan complete with a chefs kitchen, Viking stove, custom-built island, and a light-filled living room. In the backyard, your family and friends will enjoy multiple unique spaces, including a brand-new redwood deck, plenty of grass for playing, a pergola covered outdoor living room, and a picnic area which connects via French doors to a garage outfitted to create even more relaxing/working/entertaining space. With all new plumbing, electrical, HVAC, appliances, flooring, countertops, a master walk-in closet and more. This smart home features a connected touchscreen refrigerator and a Nest heating/cooling control.