Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1142 Grant Avenue

1142 Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1142 Grant Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This completely remodeled 3 BR + 2BA. The home is perfectly located West of Lincoln in the desirable President s Row section of Venice, just a 5-min bike ride to the beach. It is within walking distance of the award winning Couer D-Alene Elementary School, Abbot Kinney, Marina del Rey, and hotspots The Lincoln and Night + Market. An entertainer s dream, the home features an open floor plan complete with a chefs kitchen, Viking stove, custom-built island, and a light-filled living room. In the backyard, your family and friends will enjoy multiple unique spaces, including a brand-new redwood deck, plenty of grass for playing, a pergola covered outdoor living room, and a picnic area which connects via French doors to a garage outfitted to create even more relaxing/working/entertaining space. With all new plumbing, electrical, HVAC, appliances, flooring, countertops, a master walk-in closet and more. This smart home features a connected touchscreen refrigerator and a Nest heating/cooling control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 Grant Avenue have any available units?
1142 Grant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1142 Grant Avenue have?
Some of 1142 Grant Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1142 Grant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1142 Grant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 Grant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1142 Grant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1142 Grant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1142 Grant Avenue offers parking.
Does 1142 Grant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1142 Grant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 Grant Avenue have a pool?
No, 1142 Grant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1142 Grant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1142 Grant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 Grant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1142 Grant Avenue has units with dishwashers.
