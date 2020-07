11417 Culver Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

WESTSIDE CONDO - Property Id: 260509



LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION 3 LEVEL APARTMENT WITH ROOF ACCESS, 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATHROOMS WITH A LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH HIGH CEILINGS SEMI OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH COUNTERTOP. PRIVATE MASTER BEDROOM, GATED UNDERGROUND PARKING, 3 BLOCKS FROM 405 FREEWAY, 10 MILES TO DLTA AND 3 MILES TO MARINA DEL REY. 2 MILES FROM SONY STUDIOS AND PLAYA VISTA, 6 MILES TO UCLA CAMPUS 6 MILES TO SANTA MONICA. WHEN YOU ARE THINKING LOCATION IT DOESN'T GET BETTER THAN THIS...

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260509

Property Id 260509



(RLNE5702715)