Los Angeles, CA
11368 Old Ranch Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11368 Old Ranch Circle

11368 N Old Ranch Cir · No Longer Available
Location

11368 N Old Ranch Cir, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
This spacious townhouse in Chatsworth is located in a beautifully landscaped neighborhood off of Santa Susana Pass. It offers 1,586 square feet, with a spacious floor plan. Small pets are welcome. There are 2 gorgeous pools/jacuzzis located near the property with access for residents only. There is 24-hour security patrol as well. The property has 1 master bedroom located upstairs and 2 slightly smaller bedroom located downstairs. Both downstairs bedrooms have downstairs patio access through their sliding doors. The property has a back entrance as well as front access to enter/exit the property. This property is on a corner lot. It also features a downstairs living area and an upstairs living room. The impressive upstairs living room has dark wood floors and French blinds that allow natural light to fill the space. The upstairs kitchen has granite countertops and access to the upstairs balcony. There is a cozy dining room area with large mirrors covering the walls. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and its own private bathroom with double sinks and a large bath/shower. One of the unique improvements of this home, is the small kitchenette area located downstairs, complete with sink and a built-in refrigerator. The 2-car garage also contains plenty of storage and washer/dryer hook-ups. Two Guest parking passes are included. The community is a hidden gem with hiking grounds to explore on your free time. Schedule your private viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11368 Old Ranch Circle have any available units?
11368 Old Ranch Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11368 Old Ranch Circle have?
Some of 11368 Old Ranch Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11368 Old Ranch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11368 Old Ranch Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11368 Old Ranch Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11368 Old Ranch Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11368 Old Ranch Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11368 Old Ranch Circle offers parking.
Does 11368 Old Ranch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11368 Old Ranch Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11368 Old Ranch Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11368 Old Ranch Circle has a pool.
Does 11368 Old Ranch Circle have accessible units?
No, 11368 Old Ranch Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11368 Old Ranch Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11368 Old Ranch Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
