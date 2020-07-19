11368 Old Ranch Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

This spacious townhouse in Chatsworth is located in a beautifully landscaped neighborhood off of Santa Susana Pass. It offers 1,586 square feet, with a spacious floor plan. Small pets are welcome. There are 2 gorgeous pools/jacuzzis located near the property with access for residents only. There is 24-hour security patrol as well. The property has 1 master bedroom located upstairs and 2 slightly smaller bedroom located downstairs. Both downstairs bedrooms have downstairs patio access through their sliding doors. The property has a back entrance as well as front access to enter/exit the property. This property is on a corner lot. It also features a downstairs living area and an upstairs living room. The impressive upstairs living room has dark wood floors and French blinds that allow natural light to fill the space. The upstairs kitchen has granite countertops and access to the upstairs balcony. There is a cozy dining room area with large mirrors covering the walls. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and its own private bathroom with double sinks and a large bath/shower. One of the unique improvements of this home, is the small kitchenette area located downstairs, complete with sink and a built-in refrigerator. The 2-car garage also contains plenty of storage and washer/dryer hook-ups. Two Guest parking passes are included. The community is a hidden gem with hiking grounds to explore on your free time. Schedule your private viewing today!