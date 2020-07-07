1136 South Clark

Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

2 beds and 2 baths Loft included in this unit.

Gorgeous unit with lots of natural light. Open kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. Unit has central air and heat. Large master bathroom with his and her sinks and walk in closet, separate tub and shower. Quite, secured, 5 unit building between Pico and Olympic, Beverly Hills Adjacent. Close proximity to West Hollywood, West LA, Century City, Culver City, Hwy 10 & 405. Each Unit comes with 2 covered and gated parking spaces. Unfurnished unit.

2 Bed and 2 Bath Unit with Loft leading out to Roof Top Sun Deck. Gorgeous unit with lots of natural light. Open kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. Unit has central air and heat. Large master bathroom with his and her sinks and walk in closet, separate tub and shower. Quite, secured, 5 unit building between Pico and Olympic, Beverly Hills Adjacent. Private Roof Top Sun Deck, Unit comes furnished or unfurnished. Long Term Rental. Tenant Pays All Utilities.

Amenities: Roof Top Sun Deck, Controlled Access.

Parking: 2 Parking Spaces - Gated and Secured.

https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-2-bed-2-bath/2596/



IT490118 - IT49SM2596