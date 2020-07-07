All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1136 South Clark

1136 South Clark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1136 South Clark Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
furnished
2 beds and 2 baths Loft included in this unit.
Gorgeous unit with lots of natural light. Open kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. Unit has central air and heat. Large master bathroom with his and her sinks and walk in closet, separate tub and shower. Quite, secured, 5 unit building between Pico and Olympic, Beverly Hills Adjacent. Close proximity to West Hollywood, West LA, Century City, Culver City, Hwy 10 & 405. Each Unit comes with 2 covered and gated parking spaces. Unfurnished unit.
2 Bed and 2 Bath Unit with Loft leading out to Roof Top Sun Deck. Gorgeous unit with lots of natural light. Open kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. Unit has central air and heat. Large master bathroom with his and her sinks and walk in closet, separate tub and shower. Quite, secured, 5 unit building between Pico and Olympic, Beverly Hills Adjacent. Private Roof Top Sun Deck, Unit comes furnished or unfurnished. Long Term Rental. Tenant Pays All Utilities.
Amenities: Roof Top Sun Deck, Controlled Access.
Parking: 2 Parking Spaces - Gated and Secured.
https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-2-bed-2-bath/2596/

IT490118 - IT49SM2596

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 South Clark have any available units?
1136 South Clark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 South Clark have?
Some of 1136 South Clark's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 South Clark currently offering any rent specials?
1136 South Clark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 South Clark pet-friendly?
No, 1136 South Clark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1136 South Clark offer parking?
Yes, 1136 South Clark offers parking.
Does 1136 South Clark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 South Clark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 South Clark have a pool?
No, 1136 South Clark does not have a pool.
Does 1136 South Clark have accessible units?
No, 1136 South Clark does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 South Clark have units with dishwashers?
No, 1136 South Clark does not have units with dishwashers.

