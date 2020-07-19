11350 Nina Place

Amenities

Lovely one story family home Situated on a corner lot on a quiet street with mature trees. A welcoming front deck presents a wonderful place to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee and to entertain guests for a nice BBQ. The living room has a cozy fireplace, and a lounging area for your enjoyment. You will appreciate the dining area, ideal for dinner occasions and more. The kitchen has been recently remodeled with white shaker cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, master suite with its own bathroom. Outside, a large backyard features a patio for your delight, a storage shed, and space for RV parking in the driveway. Centrally located with easy freeway access.