Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11350 Nina Place

11350 Nina Place
Location

11350 Nina Place, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Lovely one story family home Situated on a corner lot on a quiet street with mature trees. A welcoming front deck presents a wonderful place to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee and to entertain guests for a nice BBQ. The living room has a cozy fireplace, and a lounging area for your enjoyment. You will appreciate the dining area, ideal for dinner occasions and more. The kitchen has been recently remodeled with white shaker cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, master suite with its own bathroom. Outside, a large backyard features a patio for your delight, a storage shed, and space for RV parking in the driveway. Centrally located with easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11350 Nina Place have any available units?
11350 Nina Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11350 Nina Place have?
Some of 11350 Nina Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11350 Nina Place currently offering any rent specials?
11350 Nina Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11350 Nina Place pet-friendly?
No, 11350 Nina Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11350 Nina Place offer parking?
Yes, 11350 Nina Place offers parking.
Does 11350 Nina Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11350 Nina Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11350 Nina Place have a pool?
No, 11350 Nina Place does not have a pool.
Does 11350 Nina Place have accessible units?
No, 11350 Nina Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11350 Nina Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11350 Nina Place has units with dishwashers.
