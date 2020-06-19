All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

11221 Sierra Pass Place

11221 Sierra Pass Place · (818) 521-7309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11221 Sierra Pass Place, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1655 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This 3 bed, 2.5 bath end unit townhome in the community of Chatsworth West boasts 1,655 s. f. of living space. It features stunning panoramic views of Chatsworth’s mountain rock formations. The home has new flooring & recessed lighting throughout, w/ an abundance of natural light coming in from its 2-story windows & high-ceilings. A stylish, tall, stacked stone fireplace is the focal point of the formal living room. Formal dining room, adjacent to the living room, flows to inviting kitchen & family room with granite countertops & backsplash, breakfast bar, built-in cooktop, double wall ovens & dishwasher. Attached family room, w/ built-in features, includes sliding glass door leading to a private, tiled patio offering gorgeous views of renowned mountain rocks of Chatsworth & quick access to walking trails. A ½ bath completes the 1st level. The 2 story has 3 spacious bedrooms, including a master suite another fireplace, walk-in closet, & en-suite bathroom w/ double sinks, jetted tub & separate, glass-surround walk-in shower w/ built-in bench seating. A dedicated laundry area & 2nd full bathroom completes the upstairs. A 2-car attached garage provides convenient, direct access to the home. This resort-like California West community features 2 pools & spas, cabanas, BBQ areas & walking trails. Conveniently located near outdoor recreation & easy access to 118 freeway & Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11221 Sierra Pass Place have any available units?
11221 Sierra Pass Place has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11221 Sierra Pass Place have?
Some of 11221 Sierra Pass Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11221 Sierra Pass Place currently offering any rent specials?
11221 Sierra Pass Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11221 Sierra Pass Place pet-friendly?
No, 11221 Sierra Pass Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11221 Sierra Pass Place offer parking?
Yes, 11221 Sierra Pass Place does offer parking.
Does 11221 Sierra Pass Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11221 Sierra Pass Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11221 Sierra Pass Place have a pool?
Yes, 11221 Sierra Pass Place has a pool.
Does 11221 Sierra Pass Place have accessible units?
No, 11221 Sierra Pass Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11221 Sierra Pass Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11221 Sierra Pass Place has units with dishwashers.
