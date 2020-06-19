11221 Sierra Pass Place

Amenities

This 3 bed, 2.5 bath end unit townhome in the community of Chatsworth West boasts 1,655 s. f. of living space. It features stunning panoramic views of Chatsworth’s mountain rock formations. The home has new flooring & recessed lighting throughout, w/ an abundance of natural light coming in from its 2-story windows & high-ceilings. A stylish, tall, stacked stone fireplace is the focal point of the formal living room. Formal dining room, adjacent to the living room, flows to inviting kitchen & family room with granite countertops & backsplash, breakfast bar, built-in cooktop, double wall ovens & dishwasher. Attached family room, w/ built-in features, includes sliding glass door leading to a private, tiled patio offering gorgeous views of renowned mountain rocks of Chatsworth & quick access to walking trails. A ½ bath completes the 1st level. The 2 story has 3 spacious bedrooms, including a master suite another fireplace, walk-in closet, & en-suite bathroom w/ double sinks, jetted tub & separate, glass-surround walk-in shower w/ built-in bench seating. A dedicated laundry area & 2nd full bathroom completes the upstairs. A 2-car attached garage provides convenient, direct access to the home. This resort-like California West community features 2 pools & spas, cabanas, BBQ areas & walking trails. Conveniently located near outdoor recreation & easy access to 118 freeway & Topanga Canyon Blvd.