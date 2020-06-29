1118 West M Street

Amenities
Renovated 3-bedroom, 1-bath house with 1-Car Garage and Huge backyard!
This single-family house has been newly painted (interior and exterior) and features new Vinyl Planks floors throughout.
Kitchen has been upgraded with new stone counter tops, refurbished cabinets, and New Stove and Microwave.
New Ceiling fans in living room, dining area and all bedrooms (5 total)
Hookups are available for Stackable washer and dryer
New window blinds throughout
Fully remodeled bathroom features new shower enclosure, new vanity, new toilet and new light fixtures.
Spacious living room with plenty of natural sunlight.
Owner pays Gardener
Nearby access to 110 Freeway and Pacific Coast Highway
Submit your Application Online Today! [www.WeManageProperty.com]
R.E.M.S. Inc.
(310) 793-9500
2461 W 208th St #100, Torrance, CA 90501
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.