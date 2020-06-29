All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1118 West M Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1118 West M Street
Last updated February 25 2020 at 2:44 AM

1118 West M Street

1118 East M Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1118 East M Street, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Renovated 3-bedroom, 1-bath house with 1-Car Garage and Huge backyard!
This single-family house has been newly painted (interior and exterior) and features new Vinyl Planks floors throughout.
Kitchen has been upgraded with new stone counter tops, refurbished cabinets, and New Stove and Microwave.
New Ceiling fans in living room, dining area and all bedrooms (5 total)
Hookups are available for Stackable washer and dryer
New window blinds throughout
Fully remodeled bathroom features new shower enclosure, new vanity, new toilet and new light fixtures.
Spacious living room with plenty of natural sunlight.
Owner pays Gardener
Nearby access to 110 Freeway and Pacific Coast Highway

Submit your Application Online Today! [www.WeManageProperty.com]
R.E.M.S. Inc.
(310) 793-9500
2461 W 208th St #100, Torrance, CA 90501

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 West M Street have any available units?
1118 West M Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 West M Street have?
Some of 1118 West M Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 West M Street currently offering any rent specials?
1118 West M Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 West M Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1118 West M Street is pet friendly.
Does 1118 West M Street offer parking?
Yes, 1118 West M Street offers parking.
Does 1118 West M Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1118 West M Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 West M Street have a pool?
No, 1118 West M Street does not have a pool.
Does 1118 West M Street have accessible units?
No, 1118 West M Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 West M Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 West M Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College