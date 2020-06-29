1118 West M Street

Amenities

Renovated 3-bedroom, 1-bath house with 1-Car Garage and Huge backyard!

This single-family house has been newly painted (interior and exterior) and features new Vinyl Planks floors throughout.

Kitchen has been upgraded with new stone counter tops, refurbished cabinets, and New Stove and Microwave.

New Ceiling fans in living room, dining area and all bedrooms (5 total)

Hookups are available for Stackable washer and dryer

New window blinds throughout

Fully remodeled bathroom features new shower enclosure, new vanity, new toilet and new light fixtures.

Spacious living room with plenty of natural sunlight.

Owner pays Gardener

Nearby access to 110 Freeway and Pacific Coast Highway



R.E.M.S. Inc.

(310) 793-9500

2461 W 208th St #100, Torrance, CA 90501



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

