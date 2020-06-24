11137 Provence Ln

Amenities

Los Angeles View Home | Long Term Rental/Lease



Located at the rim of the San Fernando Valley 3 bedroom 3 bathroom 3551 square feet home offers a comfortable and luxurious living in the gated community on the hills of Tujunga, California, in Los Angeles County.



The Master suite with a king size Bedroom Set also a retreat area, it has its own walk in closet, his and her isle and a Jacuzzi tub with jets; all rooms overlook the spectacular Valley view.



The other two bedrooms each face the view, one, of the Valley, the other, of the beautiful Angeles Crest mountains.



A loft is conveniently located in the middle of the three bedrooms upstairs, connected to an office space or study area.



It has a Living room and a formal dining room with Crystal Chandeliers.



The great room with a mahogany Pool Table connects to a large kitchen that has a central island, granite counter tops and a breakfast area. Both family-room and kitchen overlook the spectacular view and the Roman design backyard with palm trees.



The Great Room has its own 42? HD TV and stereo system



The Kitchen is equipped with Stainless Steel Double Oven both with Convection capabilities, Microwave Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage compactor, garbage disposal a double-door Subzero Refrigerator, and a pantry.



The office is conveniently located in the house.



The home also offers a Full Gym equipped with a treadmill, a bicycle, a stepper, an inversion, a boxing punching bag and gloves, and a Home Gym strength and weights equipment, and a TV.



The home is completely furnished, so is the backyard.



It has a two car garage.