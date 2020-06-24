All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11137 Provence Ln

11137 North Provence Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11137 North Provence Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Tujunga

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool table
garage
Los Angeles View Home | Long Term Rental/Lease

Located at the rim of the San Fernando Valley 3 bedroom 3 bathroom 3551 square feet home offers a comfortable and luxurious living in the gated community on the hills of Tujunga, California, in Los Angeles County.

The Master suite with a king size Bedroom Set also a retreat area, it has its own walk in closet, his and her isle and a Jacuzzi tub with jets; all rooms overlook the spectacular Valley view.

The other two bedrooms each face the view, one, of the Valley, the other, of the beautiful Angeles Crest mountains.

A loft is conveniently located in the middle of the three bedrooms upstairs, connected to an office space or study area.

It has a Living room and a formal dining room with Crystal Chandeliers.

The great room with a mahogany Pool Table connects to a large kitchen that has a central island, granite counter tops and a breakfast area. Both family-room and kitchen overlook the spectacular view and the Roman design backyard with palm trees.

The Great Room has its own 42? HD TV and stereo system

The Kitchen is equipped with Stainless Steel Double Oven both with Convection capabilities, Microwave Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage compactor, garbage disposal a double-door Subzero Refrigerator, and a pantry.

The office is conveniently located in the house.

The home also offers a Full Gym equipped with a treadmill, a bicycle, a stepper, an inversion, a boxing punching bag and gloves, and a Home Gym strength and weights equipment, and a TV.

The home is completely furnished, so is the backyard.

It has a two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11137 Provence Ln have any available units?
11137 Provence Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11137 Provence Ln have?
Some of 11137 Provence Ln's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11137 Provence Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11137 Provence Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11137 Provence Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11137 Provence Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11137 Provence Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11137 Provence Ln offers parking.
Does 11137 Provence Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11137 Provence Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11137 Provence Ln have a pool?
No, 11137 Provence Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11137 Provence Ln have accessible units?
No, 11137 Provence Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11137 Provence Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11137 Provence Ln has units with dishwashers.
