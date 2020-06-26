11137 Provence Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit gym on-site laundry pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

SPECTACULAR UNINTERRUPTED VIEWS OF THE SAN FERNANDO VALLEY WITH CITY LIGHTS AND VIEW OF THE ANGELES CREST MOUNTAINS. (LOS ANGELES FURNISHED VIEW HOME FOR SHORT TERM LEASE).

Short Term Rental, Insurance Rental, Corporate Housing, Temporary Housing, Insurance Claims Rental.

View Home in Gated Community on the Hills of Tujunga Few Minutes to Downtown Los Angeles, Burbank, Pasadena, Van Nuys 4+ Bdrm 3 Bath 3551 sq. ft. View Home Built 1999 for Lease On the Hills of Tujunga C/A, Gym, Pool Table and more, see details below.

17 miles to Universal Studios _9.9 miles Burbank Airport _44 miles Disneyland _19 miles Downtown Los Angeles _12 miles Rose Bowl Pasadena _37 miles LAX International _35 miles Santa Monica Beach _

**This is a Non-Smoking Residence. Smoking allowed outside. Pets OK (Small Dogs and Cats) at Owners discretion. Maximum Number of Occupants (6). Minimum 4 months lease, 2 year Maximum, For stays more than six months a New Lease is required even if same terms apply. Short Term, Relocation, Insurance Claim Temporary Housing, Corporate Housing, Security Deposit $10,000. One time non-refundable Cleaning fee $300.

Elevated few steps from the street, this original model home with all its upgrades, will guide you in through a nice porch that overlooks the uninterrupted beautiful view of the mountains, and leads you to the main entry of the home on the left and a French double-door entry on the right to which we will come back.

Entering the premises, you will notice the 20-foot ceiling living room with 20-foot drapes covering the wall and a magnificent painting on your left, the wooden stairway to the second floor, the 7-foot crystal chandelier, and the full-size office room on your right.

Going forward the hallway on your right takes you to the bath, the laundry room and a large room that you can also enter and exit from the double door you noticed when entering at the porch. A room that is currently used as a gym but can be used as an additional bedroom, a guest room, a teenager s room or an in-law s room.

Facing the main door takes you to the kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-top a breakfast nook and the large family room which is currently used for entertainment, with TV, sound system and a Mahogany pool table, that also converts into a table-tennis.

The kitchen, as does the living room, opens into the full dining room which has its own crystal chandelier. The kitchen also leads to the backyard and the spectacular view of the valley.

The custom-made stairway takes you to the second floor where on your left you will find a private large Master-Suite with the walk-in closet, his and hers sink, a jacuzzi tub with jets, and a make-up station.

Attached to the Master-Suite is a retreat area which can be used for quiet reading, watching TV, a library or a room dedicated for a new born to have close-by.

On your right, on the second floor, is the loft equipped with a wall unit for entertainment center and a study desk. Which can easily be converted to an extra bedroom if need be.

Also, on the second floor there are two bedrooms separated by a study area with a common desk that accommodates two persons to do homework or office work and a full Bathroom with a tub.

Views: The first-floor office and currently used as a gym room, and one bedroom upstairs enjoy the view of the mountains.

The Master-Suite, the Retreat with the balcony, the jacuzzi tub and one bedroom upstairs enjoy the view of the San Fernando Valley and cities.

The Back-Yard is made for entertainment with its built-in gas BBQ grill, a formal dining area, a patio with fire pit, and an 8 x 10 storage shed to store your valuable cushions. All this sitting on top of the San Fernando Valley serving as the spectacular view.

Overall, this 4-bedroom home can be used as a 3 or 4 bedroom home.

