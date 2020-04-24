1111 South GRAND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Live the DTLA luxury living! Spacious 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom (it can be used 1 bed + den), 1,670 sq ft loft style condo that is remodeled with style. Located in the Desirable South Park Area of DTLA at the Hip Elleven Building. This unit is stunning with new hardwood floors & a Sophisticated European Style kitchen remodel with top of the line Miele appliances, imported Italian Cabinetry & Silestone Counters. In the Master Bedroom, there is a Grand Floor to Ceiling Door Entry & the bedroom itself has been upgraded with custom closet systems. Bathrooms have upgraded vanities with Corian & Quartz Counters. Desirable front facing unit with 2 Juliet Balconies & just a short walk away is the thriving LA Live center, future home of the new Whole Foods Market & fabulous restaurants. very good 2 parking spot& storage.