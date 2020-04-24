All apartments in Los Angeles
1111 South GRAND Avenue

1111 S Grand Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1111 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Live the DTLA luxury living! Spacious 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom (it can be used 1 bed + den), 1,670 sq ft loft style condo that is remodeled with style. Located in the Desirable South Park Area of DTLA at the Hip Elleven Building. This unit is stunning with new hardwood floors & a Sophisticated European Style kitchen remodel with top of the line Miele appliances, imported Italian Cabinetry & Silestone Counters. In the Master Bedroom, there is a Grand Floor to Ceiling Door Entry & the bedroom itself has been upgraded with custom closet systems. Bathrooms have upgraded vanities with Corian & Quartz Counters. Desirable front facing unit with 2 Juliet Balconies & just a short walk away is the thriving LA Live center, future home of the new Whole Foods Market & fabulous restaurants. very good 2 parking spot& storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 South GRAND Avenue have any available units?
1111 South GRAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 South GRAND Avenue have?
Some of 1111 South GRAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 South GRAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1111 South GRAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 South GRAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1111 South GRAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1111 South GRAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1111 South GRAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 1111 South GRAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 South GRAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 South GRAND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1111 South GRAND Avenue has a pool.
Does 1111 South GRAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1111 South GRAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 South GRAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 South GRAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
