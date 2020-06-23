All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 111 North GLENROY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
111 North GLENROY Avenue
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM

111 North GLENROY Avenue

111 North Glenroy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

111 North Glenroy Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
The Malson House, a Dan Saxon Palmer A.I.A residential property of historical and architectural significance. Meticulously conserved, perched above the street in majestic lower Bel Air, this organic mid-century single level home was built with fieldstone, wood, and glass, lining itself with some of the most iconic and alluring homes in the world. Entirely private, with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a glistening pool sunk into a mature zen garden, it is at once powerful, yet remarkably livable. Only a handful of residential properties in the world as staggering as The Malson House exist. A rare offering for lease and for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 North GLENROY Avenue have any available units?
111 North GLENROY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 North GLENROY Avenue have?
Some of 111 North GLENROY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 North GLENROY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
111 North GLENROY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 North GLENROY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 111 North GLENROY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 111 North GLENROY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 111 North GLENROY Avenue offers parking.
Does 111 North GLENROY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 North GLENROY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 North GLENROY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 111 North GLENROY Avenue has a pool.
Does 111 North GLENROY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 111 North GLENROY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 111 North GLENROY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 North GLENROY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College