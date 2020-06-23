111 North GLENROY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

The Malson House, a Dan Saxon Palmer A.I.A residential property of historical and architectural significance. Meticulously conserved, perched above the street in majestic lower Bel Air, this organic mid-century single level home was built with fieldstone, wood, and glass, lining itself with some of the most iconic and alluring homes in the world. Entirely private, with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a glistening pool sunk into a mature zen garden, it is at once powerful, yet remarkably livable. Only a handful of residential properties in the world as staggering as The Malson House exist. A rare offering for lease and for sale.