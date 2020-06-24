11033 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue

Amenities

Incredible remodeled 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse w/ sophisticated designer finishes thruout. Feels like a home as you walk in your own front door. Beautiful LR w/ fireplace, crown molding & plantation shutters opens to step up DR w/ elegant glass partition & french doors to charming interior brick patio providing natural light to unit. Stunning kitchen w/ quartz cntrtops, self-closing cabinets, stainless steel farm sink & all new appliances including 5 burner range/oven & sliding dr to crtyd patio. Elegant powder rm w/ chic wallpaper & marble-top pedestal sink. 2nd story master suite w/ vaulted wood ceiling, walk-in closet & upper level loft w/ built-ins & access to 2nd private patio w/ treetop views. New master 3/4 bath w/ dual basins. 2nd berm w/ ensuite rmdld full bath. LED recessed lighting thru out, Nest thermostat, new contemporary wood-like floors, dual pane windows, all new chic lighting fixtures. 2-tandem secured pkg, laundry in unit. Close to UCLA & Century City! Avail immed!