11033 Massachusetts Ave

Amenities
Recently completely remodeled townhouse in the West LA nearby Santa Monica Blvd, Sepulveda Blvd, Westwood Blvd, and Wilshire Blvd.
Property is vacant and move in ready ASAP.
Highlights:
- 2 bedrooms, plus Loft/Office Room/Game Room, 2.5 bathrooms.
- 3 patios, including a private rooftop deck and an interior atrium, which allows an abundance of natural light throughout.
- Large king size spacious master suite with walk-in closets, a loft which can be used as an office/game room/bedroom etc.
- Beautiful gourmet kitchen
- 2 tandem parking spots in the garage plus full day street parking available.
- Other features include high-ceilings, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, fireplace, in-unit laundry, skylight, and plenty of storage.
- New bathrooms, kitchen, floor, paint, lighting fixtures etc.
- Within walking distance of Grocery stores (Sprouts, Bristol Farms), many restaurants. Very easy access to 405/I-10 freeway and UCLA.
- Within walking distance of WestWood park which has tennis courts, kids playground, swimming pool, soccer fields, outdoor gym, walking trails etc.