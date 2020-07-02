All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11033 Massachusetts Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11033 Massachusetts Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11033 Massachusetts Ave

11033 W Massachusetts Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11033 W Massachusetts Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Recently completely remodeled townhouse in the West LA nearby Santa Monica Blvd, Sepulveda Blvd, Westwood Blvd, and Wilshire Blvd.

Property is vacant and move in ready ASAP.

Highlights:
- 2 bedrooms, plus Loft/Office Room/Game Room, 2.5 bathrooms.
- 3 patios, including a private rooftop deck and an interior atrium, which allows an abundance of natural light throughout.
- Large king size spacious master suite with walk-in closets, a loft which can be used as an office/game room/bedroom etc.
- Beautiful gourmet kitchen
- 2 tandem parking spots in the garage plus full day street parking available.
- Other features include high-ceilings, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, fireplace, in-unit laundry, skylight, and plenty of storage.
- New bathrooms, kitchen, floor, paint, lighting fixtures etc.
- Within walking distance of Grocery stores (Sprouts, Bristol Farms), many restaurants. Very easy access to 405/I-10 freeway and UCLA.
- Within walking distance of WestWood park which has tennis courts, kids playground, swimming pool, soccer fields, outdoor gym, walking trails etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11033 Massachusetts Ave have any available units?
11033 Massachusetts Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11033 Massachusetts Ave have?
Some of 11033 Massachusetts Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11033 Massachusetts Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11033 Massachusetts Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11033 Massachusetts Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11033 Massachusetts Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11033 Massachusetts Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11033 Massachusetts Ave offers parking.
Does 11033 Massachusetts Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11033 Massachusetts Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11033 Massachusetts Ave have a pool?
Yes, 11033 Massachusetts Ave has a pool.
Does 11033 Massachusetts Ave have accessible units?
No, 11033 Massachusetts Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11033 Massachusetts Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11033 Massachusetts Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Bonita Terrace
6900 Bonita Terrace
Los Angeles, CA 90068
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College