1100 South SWALL Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Conveniently located at the crossroads of Beverly Hills and Pico-Robertson find this top floor unit of a C. 1933 Spanish duplex. Charm and character details abound throughout: gleaming original hardwood floors, romantic archways and coved ceilings, vibrant tile bath with separate shower and tub. A grand scale living room with classical beams and massive picture window features a gas fireplace and access to a sunny, private patio. Formal dining room with coffered ceilings and peg and groove flooring. Expertly restored wood-paneled breakfast room easily converts to a home office space. Recently updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Two large bedrooms overlook a quiet, fully-fenced backyard. Stackable washer/dryer in-unit. Central Heat and air. Oversized one-car garage with one driveway space plus ample street parking. Walking distance to multiple houses of worship.