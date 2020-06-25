All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1100 South SWALL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1100 South SWALL Drive
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:06 PM

1100 South SWALL Drive

1100 South Swall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1100 South Swall Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Conveniently located at the crossroads of Beverly Hills and Pico-Robertson find this top floor unit of a C. 1933 Spanish duplex. Charm and character details abound throughout: gleaming original hardwood floors, romantic archways and coved ceilings, vibrant tile bath with separate shower and tub. A grand scale living room with classical beams and massive picture window features a gas fireplace and access to a sunny, private patio. Formal dining room with coffered ceilings and peg and groove flooring. Expertly restored wood-paneled breakfast room easily converts to a home office space. Recently updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Two large bedrooms overlook a quiet, fully-fenced backyard. Stackable washer/dryer in-unit. Central Heat and air. Oversized one-car garage with one driveway space plus ample street parking. Walking distance to multiple houses of worship.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 South SWALL Drive have any available units?
1100 South SWALL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 South SWALL Drive have?
Some of 1100 South SWALL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 South SWALL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1100 South SWALL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 South SWALL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1100 South SWALL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1100 South SWALL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1100 South SWALL Drive offers parking.
Does 1100 South SWALL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 South SWALL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 South SWALL Drive have a pool?
No, 1100 South SWALL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1100 South SWALL Drive have accessible units?
No, 1100 South SWALL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 South SWALL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 South SWALL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College