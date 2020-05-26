All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 10 2019 at 8:54 AM

11 6706 Hayvenhurst

6706 Hayvenhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6706 Hayvenhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
SE HABLA ESPANIOL. Welcome to your new home Located at 6706 Hayvenhurst. We are a newly renovated community that is in Van Nuys walking distance to the beautiful Lake Balboa park as well as markets, schools, shopping centers and much more. Units are fully renovated with vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and fresh paint. Our community is equipped with on site laundry center and a beautiful community pool. Call to set up an appointment today!.
Amenities: Laundry room, Pool, Pets OK, On-Site Manager.
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 6706 Hayvenhurst have any available units?
11 6706 Hayvenhurst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 6706 Hayvenhurst have?
Some of 11 6706 Hayvenhurst's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 6706 Hayvenhurst currently offering any rent specials?
11 6706 Hayvenhurst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 6706 Hayvenhurst pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 6706 Hayvenhurst is pet friendly.
Does 11 6706 Hayvenhurst offer parking?
No, 11 6706 Hayvenhurst does not offer parking.
Does 11 6706 Hayvenhurst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 6706 Hayvenhurst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 6706 Hayvenhurst have a pool?
Yes, 11 6706 Hayvenhurst has a pool.
Does 11 6706 Hayvenhurst have accessible units?
No, 11 6706 Hayvenhurst does not have accessible units.
Does 11 6706 Hayvenhurst have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 6706 Hayvenhurst does not have units with dishwashers.
