11 6706 Hayvenhurst

SE HABLA ESPANIOL. Welcome to your new home Located at 6706 Hayvenhurst. We are a newly renovated community that is in Van Nuys walking distance to the beautiful Lake Balboa park as well as markets, schools, shopping centers and much more. Units are fully renovated with vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and fresh paint. Our community is equipped with on site laundry center and a beautiful community pool. Call to set up an appointment today!.
Amenities: Laundry room, Pool, Pets OK, On-Site Manager.
