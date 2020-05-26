11 6706 Hayvenhurst

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SE HABLA ESPANIOL. Welcome to your new home Located at 6706 Hayvenhurst. We are a newly renovated community that is in Van Nuys walking distance to the beautiful Lake Balboa park as well as markets, schools, shopping centers and much more. Units are fully renovated with vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and fresh paint. Our community is equipped with on site laundry center and a beautiful community pool. Call to set up an appointment today!.

.



Amenities: Laundry room, Pool, Pets OK, On-Site Manager.

Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672

https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=2009



IT490806 - IT49CO2009