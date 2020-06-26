All apartments in Los Angeles
10800 Peach Grove St #6

10800 Peach Grove St · No Longer Available
Location

10800 Peach Grove St, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Lovely 2-bed, 2-bath condo in private community in NoHo Arts District - Enjoy a variety of upgrades and amenities with this exceptional 2-bed, 1.75-bath condo. Its nestled in a private and cozy 12 unit community in the heart of the NoHo Arts District. Plus, it's conveniently located near popular dining, entertainment, and has easy access to the 101/170 Freeways!

The floor plan includes 2 levels. A spacious living room on the first floor features a fireplace and access to a private outdoor patio. The kitchen is equipped with new appliances including a gas oven, stove and microwave. A refrigerator, reverse osmosis water filtration system, and lots of storage space is also included.

The second floor has a spacious master bedroom with large windows and a modern remote controlled ceiling fan. 3 mirrored doors reveal a large closet and more storage space. The master bathroom has an adjustable shower head, and new modern light fixtures.

The second bedroom also features mirrored closet doors and built-in shelving. The 3/4 bath in the upstairs hallway is well appointed with a linen cabinet and standing shower.

Additional amenities include in-unit front loading washer and dryer, 2 assigned covered parking spaces in a gated garage, swimming pool, private storage room, and a gorgeous courtyard entry. Central AC and heat provide comfort all year-round.

No pets allowed.

Tenant pays for all utilities.

Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, minimum income 3 times monthly rent, full background checks (credit/criminal/eviction) will be performed on all adults over 18.

Real Property Management Vision
DRE# 02048110

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4743883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10800 Peach Grove St #6 have any available units?
10800 Peach Grove St #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10800 Peach Grove St #6 have?
Some of 10800 Peach Grove St #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10800 Peach Grove St #6 currently offering any rent specials?
10800 Peach Grove St #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10800 Peach Grove St #6 pet-friendly?
No, 10800 Peach Grove St #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10800 Peach Grove St #6 offer parking?
Yes, 10800 Peach Grove St #6 offers parking.
Does 10800 Peach Grove St #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10800 Peach Grove St #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10800 Peach Grove St #6 have a pool?
Yes, 10800 Peach Grove St #6 has a pool.
Does 10800 Peach Grove St #6 have accessible units?
No, 10800 Peach Grove St #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 10800 Peach Grove St #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10800 Peach Grove St #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
