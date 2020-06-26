10800 Peach Grove St #6

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Lovely 2-bed, 2-bath condo in private community in NoHo Arts District - Enjoy a variety of upgrades and amenities with this exceptional 2-bed, 1.75-bath condo. Its nestled in a private and cozy 12 unit community in the heart of the NoHo Arts District. Plus, it's conveniently located near popular dining, entertainment, and has easy access to the 101/170 Freeways!



The floor plan includes 2 levels. A spacious living room on the first floor features a fireplace and access to a private outdoor patio. The kitchen is equipped with new appliances including a gas oven, stove and microwave. A refrigerator, reverse osmosis water filtration system, and lots of storage space is also included.



The second floor has a spacious master bedroom with large windows and a modern remote controlled ceiling fan. 3 mirrored doors reveal a large closet and more storage space. The master bathroom has an adjustable shower head, and new modern light fixtures.



The second bedroom also features mirrored closet doors and built-in shelving. The 3/4 bath in the upstairs hallway is well appointed with a linen cabinet and standing shower.



Additional amenities include in-unit front loading washer and dryer, 2 assigned covered parking spaces in a gated garage, swimming pool, private storage room, and a gorgeous courtyard entry. Central AC and heat provide comfort all year-round.



No pets allowed.



Tenant pays for all utilities.



Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, minimum income 3 times monthly rent, full background checks (credit/criminal/eviction) will be performed on all adults over 18.



Real Property Management Vision

DRE# 02048110



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4743883)