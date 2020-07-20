All apartments in Los Angeles
10786 Wellworth Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10786 Wellworth Ave.

10786 Wellworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10786 Wellworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
- Gorgeous completely remodeled Spanish Home. Located in the heart of Westwood, this home has 3 bedrooms 2 baths (and includes an 1 bedroom 1 bath Casita) features Travertine Floors along with Gleaming Wood Floors, an Open and Airy Living Room with vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace with two magnificent Swarovski Wall Sconces, a Formal Dining Room that features a La Murrina Glamour Chandelier, an Office, a Huge Chef's Kitchen equipped with Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances including a Large Range, Refrigerator, Convection Oven, Dishwasher and a Washer /Dryer. All of the bedrooms are quite Spacious. The Bathrooms feature Kohler Fixtures and new Marble and Granite Counter Tops. You can either soak in the Master Bath Jacuzzi Tub or Stand in the Rainfall shower!! This Classic Home is equipped with modern technology including Orbi High Speed Internet, ADT Security System, Ring Doorbell and Spotlights including Cameras and Nest Thermostat and Smoke Detection System. Services included: Gardner, ADT Security, Solar, WiFi/Local Telephone/Local Cable (Spectrum).

Includes the ADU garage/Casita (approx.600 sq. ft ). Features: kitchenette with a Wolf Range, full refrigerator, convection oven/microwave, dishwasher and fully remodeled bathroom as well.

(RLNE4250943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10786 Wellworth Ave. have any available units?
10786 Wellworth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10786 Wellworth Ave. have?
Some of 10786 Wellworth Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10786 Wellworth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10786 Wellworth Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10786 Wellworth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 10786 Wellworth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10786 Wellworth Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 10786 Wellworth Ave. offers parking.
Does 10786 Wellworth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10786 Wellworth Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10786 Wellworth Ave. have a pool?
No, 10786 Wellworth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 10786 Wellworth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10786 Wellworth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10786 Wellworth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10786 Wellworth Ave. has units with dishwashers.
