10786 Wellworth Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage internet access

- Gorgeous completely remodeled Spanish Home. Located in the heart of Westwood, this home has 3 bedrooms 2 baths (and includes an 1 bedroom 1 bath Casita) features Travertine Floors along with Gleaming Wood Floors, an Open and Airy Living Room with vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace with two magnificent Swarovski Wall Sconces, a Formal Dining Room that features a La Murrina Glamour Chandelier, an Office, a Huge Chef's Kitchen equipped with Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances including a Large Range, Refrigerator, Convection Oven, Dishwasher and a Washer /Dryer. All of the bedrooms are quite Spacious. The Bathrooms feature Kohler Fixtures and new Marble and Granite Counter Tops. You can either soak in the Master Bath Jacuzzi Tub or Stand in the Rainfall shower!! This Classic Home is equipped with modern technology including Orbi High Speed Internet, ADT Security System, Ring Doorbell and Spotlights including Cameras and Nest Thermostat and Smoke Detection System. Services included: Gardner, ADT Security, Solar, WiFi/Local Telephone/Local Cable (Spectrum).



Includes the ADU garage/Casita (approx.600 sq. ft ). Features: kitchenette with a Wolf Range, full refrigerator, convection oven/microwave, dishwasher and fully remodeled bathroom as well.



