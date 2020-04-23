1077 El Paso Drive

Amenities

Not available to show until July 15th. 1 side available in a duplex. Designer flooring, Remodeled bathroom and kitchen with modern counter tops. The 2 bedroom 1 bath home has its own utility room with Bosch washer/dryer included. Plenty of storage and closet space throughout. It has a large PRIVATE back patio, and a HUGE backyard (shared). Property includes 2 side by side parking spots. 1 parking spot is covered. Excellent location in Highland Park/Mount Washington and is with in close proximity to both downtown LA and Old town Pasadena with just a short ride on the Gold Line. Submit on pets. Each room has a separate, sleek, European mini split AC unit.