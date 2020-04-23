All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1077 El Paso Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:27 AM

1077 El Paso Drive

1077 El Paso Drive · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Location

1077 El Paso Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Not available to show until July 15th. 1 side available in a duplex. Designer flooring, Remodeled bathroom and kitchen with modern counter tops. The 2 bedroom 1 bath home has its own utility room with Bosch washer/dryer included. Plenty of storage and closet space throughout. It has a large PRIVATE back patio, and a HUGE backyard (shared). Property includes 2 side by side parking spots. 1 parking spot is covered. Excellent location in Highland Park/Mount Washington and is with in close proximity to both downtown LA and Old town Pasadena with just a short ride on the Gold Line. Submit on pets. Each room has a separate, sleek, European mini split AC unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1077 El Paso Drive have any available units?
1077 El Paso Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1077 El Paso Drive have?
Some of 1077 El Paso Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1077 El Paso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1077 El Paso Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1077 El Paso Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1077 El Paso Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1077 El Paso Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1077 El Paso Drive offers parking.
Does 1077 El Paso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1077 El Paso Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1077 El Paso Drive have a pool?
No, 1077 El Paso Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1077 El Paso Drive have accessible units?
No, 1077 El Paso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1077 El Paso Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1077 El Paso Drive has units with dishwashers.
