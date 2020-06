Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

SPACIOUS, QUIET TOP FLOOR UNIT IN SPANISH STYLE DUPLEX LOCATED IN HISTORICAL CARTHAY SQUARE. THE UNIT FEATURES GRAND LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING ROOM THAT HAVE BEAUTIFUL MOLDINGS AND HARDWOOD FLOORS. THIS IS A CENTRAL HALL FLOOR PLAN THAT HAS 3 BEDROOMS WITH ORGANIC CARPET AND 2 BATHROOMS WITH ORIGINAL DECO TILES. MASTER BEDROOM HAS ENTIRE WALL OF FLOOR TO CEILING CLOSETS. SECOND BEDROOM HAS A WALK IN CLOSET AND VANITY. LARGE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST NOOK AND NEWER APPLICANCES. WASHER AND DRYER IN SEPERATE LAUNDRY ROOM. THIS LIGHT FILLED UNIT IS PEACEFUL LIVING IN GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION AND LOADED WITH CHARM. THERE IS A PRIVATE OUTDOOR PATIO/BALCONY UPSTAIRS. GATED FRONT YARD WITH MATURE LANDSCAPING MAKES FOR SECLUDED LOUNGING AND DINING. SERENE ENVIRONMENT - TOTAL ZEN FEELING