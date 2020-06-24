All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1065 S Holt Avenue

1065 South Holt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1065 South Holt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Pico - Robertson

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Massive 3 bed 2 bath in perfect location! - Welcome home! This extra large unit is extremely bright and spacious with 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (updated with granite countertops), tons of closet space, beautiful full kitchen updated with granite countertops and all appliances (gas stove and oven, fridge and dishwasher.

2 private patios, 2 parking spaces and central AC and heat make this a dream find.

Owner pays for water. Sorry, no pets.

Please contact Noam for a private showing! 310-912-7808 or noam@kapeproperties.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4565761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1065 S Holt Avenue have any available units?
1065 S Holt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1065 S Holt Avenue have?
Some of 1065 S Holt Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1065 S Holt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1065 S Holt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1065 S Holt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1065 S Holt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1065 S Holt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1065 S Holt Avenue offers parking.
Does 1065 S Holt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1065 S Holt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1065 S Holt Avenue have a pool?
No, 1065 S Holt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1065 S Holt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1065 S Holt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1065 S Holt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1065 S Holt Avenue has units with dishwashers.
