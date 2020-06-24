1065 S Holt Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Massive 3 bed 2 bath in perfect location! - Welcome home! This extra large unit is extremely bright and spacious with 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (updated with granite countertops), tons of closet space, beautiful full kitchen updated with granite countertops and all appliances (gas stove and oven, fridge and dishwasher.



2 private patios, 2 parking spaces and central AC and heat make this a dream find.



Owner pays for water. Sorry, no pets.



Please contact Noam for a private showing! 310-912-7808 or noam@kapeproperties.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4565761)