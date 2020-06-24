1065 S Holt Avenue

Amenities
Massive 3 bed 2 bath in perfect location! - Welcome home! This extra large unit is extremely bright and spacious with 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (updated with granite countertops), tons of closet space, beautiful full kitchen updated with granite countertops and all appliances (gas stove and oven, fridge and dishwasher.
2 private patios, 2 parking spaces and central AC and heat make this a dream find.
Owner pays for water. Sorry, no pets.
Please contact Noam for a private showing! 310-912-7808 or noam@kapeproperties.com.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4565761)