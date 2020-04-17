10643 BLIX Street

Amenities

Great location for this Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath & DEN white picket fence home. Only minutes from Studio City, Disney, Warner Brothers, Universal and the Burbank airport. Comfortable home with new engineered floors throughout, freshly painted and ready to move in! Light and bright home with formal living rm, dining area, open kitchen area. Laundry rm has W/D. Pvt rear yard with fruit trees! This quiet neighborhood is near the Metro station, NOHO Arts District & trendy eateries on Ventura Blvd. Easy access to 101 and 134 freeways. Within a quick 10-15 min drive you are in Hollywood or Downtown.