All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10643 BLIX Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10643 BLIX Street
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

10643 BLIX Street

10643 Blix Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10643 Blix Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great location for this Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath & DEN white picket fence home. Only minutes from Studio City, Disney, Warner Brothers, Universal and the Burbank airport. Comfortable home with new engineered floors throughout, freshly painted and ready to move in! Light and bright home with formal living rm, dining area, open kitchen area. Laundry rm has W/D. Pvt rear yard with fruit trees! This quiet neighborhood is near the Metro station, NOHO Arts District & trendy eateries on Ventura Blvd. Easy access to 101 and 134 freeways. Within a quick 10-15 min drive you are in Hollywood or Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10643 BLIX Street have any available units?
10643 BLIX Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10643 BLIX Street have?
Some of 10643 BLIX Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10643 BLIX Street currently offering any rent specials?
10643 BLIX Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10643 BLIX Street pet-friendly?
No, 10643 BLIX Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10643 BLIX Street offer parking?
Yes, 10643 BLIX Street does offer parking.
Does 10643 BLIX Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10643 BLIX Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10643 BLIX Street have a pool?
No, 10643 BLIX Street does not have a pool.
Does 10643 BLIX Street have accessible units?
No, 10643 BLIX Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10643 BLIX Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10643 BLIX Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College