All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10635 TARANTO WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10635 TARANTO WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10635 TARANTO WAY

10635 W Taranto Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10635 W Taranto Way, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Totally Hidden away,on a very short cul de sac,in an exquisite setting off lower prestigious Stone Cyn,min.from famed Bel Air Hotel.Traditional & elegant Villa,w/ many separate sitting areas:from the large Family Rm off the spacious and bright Gourmet Kitchen to the more formal Living Rm, with baby grand piano; then on to the prettiest Sunroom,with tall windows opening on 3 sides to the amazing grnds,beautiful trees & sweeping lawn down to the very prvt pool.Charming Study off the Entry Hall opens out to another garden & to a cvrd patio for outdoor dining.The formal Dining Rm,with another beautiful French door to the outside is elegant & large enough for 12. A short stairway leads to the Bdrs: Grand & elegant Master w/fireplace; his & her large walk in closets & beautiful, bright Bthrm; plus 2 other Bdr. suites, each with their own bthrm. Attached, but with its own access, a small Gst suite can be used as office or staff qtrs; Furnishings & art are elegant & traditional, avail furn/unf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10635 TARANTO WAY have any available units?
10635 TARANTO WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10635 TARANTO WAY have?
Some of 10635 TARANTO WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10635 TARANTO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10635 TARANTO WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10635 TARANTO WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10635 TARANTO WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10635 TARANTO WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10635 TARANTO WAY offers parking.
Does 10635 TARANTO WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10635 TARANTO WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10635 TARANTO WAY have a pool?
Yes, 10635 TARANTO WAY has a pool.
Does 10635 TARANTO WAY have accessible units?
No, 10635 TARANTO WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10635 TARANTO WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10635 TARANTO WAY has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College