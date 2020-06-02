10635 TARANTO WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Totally Hidden away,on a very short cul de sac,in an exquisite setting off lower prestigious Stone Cyn,min.from famed Bel Air Hotel.Traditional & elegant Villa,w/ many separate sitting areas:from the large Family Rm off the spacious and bright Gourmet Kitchen to the more formal Living Rm, with baby grand piano; then on to the prettiest Sunroom,with tall windows opening on 3 sides to the amazing grnds,beautiful trees & sweeping lawn down to the very prvt pool.Charming Study off the Entry Hall opens out to another garden & to a cvrd patio for outdoor dining.The formal Dining Rm,with another beautiful French door to the outside is elegant & large enough for 12. A short stairway leads to the Bdrs: Grand & elegant Master w/fireplace; his & her large walk in closets & beautiful, bright Bthrm; plus 2 other Bdr. suites, each with their own bthrm. Attached, but with its own access, a small Gst suite can be used as office or staff qtrs; Furnishings & art are elegant & traditional, avail furn/unf