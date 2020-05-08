All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:35 PM

10620 Woodward Avenue

10620 Woodward Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10620 Woodward Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Lease Now! Beautiful bright and airy, 3 bedroom / 2 bath mid-century craftsman home for lease located in the heart of Sunland. Recent renovations include: brand new landscaping, newly concreted private driveway for 2 cars (plus ample street parking), new electric, copper plumbing, new AC unit, brand new flooring, lighting, insulation, dual pane windows, solid core doors, and new roof. The gorgeous open concept kitchen has been redone with lots of cabinet space, full pantry for all your dry goods, brand new quartz countertops, large sink with plenty of usable counter space on either side (stainless steel appliances included). Large Master Bedroom located toward the back of the house offers large closet and lovely master suite with double vanity all the bells and whistles. Private laundry room behind the kitchen includes new connections, storage space and lets in lots of natural light gleaming from the backyard. Speaking of backyard, talk about the perfect entertainment space. This new backyard offers over 650sqft of pure excitement with stunning mountain views, new concrete and brand new privacy fence all around ready for your next barbeque or party! Close to hiking trails, parks & all shopping areas. Don't wait too long to move into your dream home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10620 Woodward Avenue have any available units?
10620 Woodward Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10620 Woodward Avenue have?
Some of 10620 Woodward Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10620 Woodward Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10620 Woodward Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10620 Woodward Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10620 Woodward Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10620 Woodward Avenue offer parking?
No, 10620 Woodward Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10620 Woodward Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10620 Woodward Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10620 Woodward Avenue have a pool?
No, 10620 Woodward Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10620 Woodward Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10620 Woodward Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10620 Woodward Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10620 Woodward Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

