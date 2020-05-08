10620 Woodward Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Lease Now! Beautiful bright and airy, 3 bedroom / 2 bath mid-century craftsman home for lease located in the heart of Sunland. Recent renovations include: brand new landscaping, newly concreted private driveway for 2 cars (plus ample street parking), new electric, copper plumbing, new AC unit, brand new flooring, lighting, insulation, dual pane windows, solid core doors, and new roof. The gorgeous open concept kitchen has been redone with lots of cabinet space, full pantry for all your dry goods, brand new quartz countertops, large sink with plenty of usable counter space on either side (stainless steel appliances included). Large Master Bedroom located toward the back of the house offers large closet and lovely master suite with double vanity all the bells and whistles. Private laundry room behind the kitchen includes new connections, storage space and lets in lots of natural light gleaming from the backyard. Speaking of backyard, talk about the perfect entertainment space. This new backyard offers over 650sqft of pure excitement with stunning mountain views, new concrete and brand new privacy fence all around ready for your next barbeque or party! Close to hiking trails, parks & all shopping areas. Don't wait too long to move into your dream home!