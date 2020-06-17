All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 30 2020 at 2:01 AM

10605 Ashton Ave

10605 Ashton Avenue · (424) 281-4462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10605 Ashton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Located on a beautiful street just off the coveted Wilshire Corridor, this lower front 2BD/2BA unit in a quiet 4-plex has just come on the market, and it's waiting for its next fabulous inhabitant, could it be you?

 

The location can't be beat. Within 1 mile of UCLA, you're in the heart of Westwood with all its shops, eateries, and entertainment galore. If peace & tranquility are your thing, the Will Rogers Memorial Park is only a couple miles away, offering a chance to get away from it all by taking a hike, or watching the weekly polo match. The choice is up to you.

 

Inside, you'll discover character and charm, but with fresh modern touches, including original hardwood flooring, central heat & A/C, recessed lighting, and built-in shelving for all your knick-knacks and belongings.

 

The kitchen is dreamy and modern, and it could be yours! With granite countertops, shaker-style cabinetry, and new black kitchen appliances, including fridge, stove, dishwasher & microwave, this could be the place where you finally teach yourself how to make croissants. Wait, HOW long does it take to make croissants?

 

Each of the two spacious bedrooms comes with its own closet, featuring built-in shelving for a convenience and style, ooh la la! The bathrooms too each have been freshly updated, with modern touches and finishings. The backdoor opens onto a side yard, so pop on outside any time you're needing some fresh air!

 

Laundry is on-site, and the owners will consider pets, so bring your furry friend along! Minimum one year rent term, and water and trash are included. Two parking spots.

 

This place has YOU written all over it. Please contact us today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10605 Ashton Ave have any available units?
10605 Ashton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10605 Ashton Ave have?
Some of 10605 Ashton Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10605 Ashton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10605 Ashton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10605 Ashton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10605 Ashton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10605 Ashton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10605 Ashton Ave does offer parking.
Does 10605 Ashton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10605 Ashton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10605 Ashton Ave have a pool?
No, 10605 Ashton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10605 Ashton Ave have accessible units?
No, 10605 Ashton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10605 Ashton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10605 Ashton Ave has units with dishwashers.
