10605 Ashton Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Located on a beautiful street just off the coveted Wilshire Corridor, this lower front 2BD/2BA unit in a quiet 4-plex has just come on the market, and it's waiting for its next fabulous inhabitant, could it be you?







The location can't be beat. Within 1 mile of UCLA, you're in the heart of Westwood with all its shops, eateries, and entertainment galore. If peace & tranquility are your thing, the Will Rogers Memorial Park is only a couple miles away, offering a chance to get away from it all by taking a hike, or watching the weekly polo match. The choice is up to you.







Inside, you'll discover character and charm, but with fresh modern touches, including original hardwood flooring, central heat & A/C, recessed lighting, and built-in shelving for all your knick-knacks and belongings.







The kitchen is dreamy and modern, and it could be yours! With granite countertops, shaker-style cabinetry, and new black kitchen appliances, including fridge, stove, dishwasher & microwave, this could be the place where you finally teach yourself how to make croissants. Wait, HOW long does it take to make croissants?







Each of the two spacious bedrooms comes with its own closet, featuring built-in shelving for a convenience and style, ooh la la! The bathrooms too each have been freshly updated, with modern touches and finishings. The backdoor opens onto a side yard, so pop on outside any time you're needing some fresh air!







Laundry is on-site, and the owners will consider pets, so bring your furry friend along! Minimum one year rent term, and water and trash are included. Two parking spots.







This place has YOU written all over it. Please contact us today for a showing!