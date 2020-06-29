All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

1057 West Summerland Avenue

1057 West Summerland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1057 West Summerland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
Adorable, Two Bed, One Bath Apartment Located On The Upper Level, Will Go Quick, Don't Pass it By! Come By & View It Today!
Located in a quiet community, the unit has been freshly painted, with brand new carpet throughout the bedrooms, hall & living area. Dining room, kitchen have wood laminate flooring with plenty of cabinet space for storage. It is super clean & fresh! Move In ready! Offers laundry on site for your convenience, as well as a designated parking for one car nestled in the rear of the complex.

This Community also has two common areas, one in the rear of the property & one in the front with a small grass area!

**Pet Friendly
**Owner Pays Water, Trash.

Appliances Included:
-Stove/Range
-Ceiling Fan

***Apply only upon viewing property, call Christina or Gabby at (310) 831-0123 or text at (310) 200-5584 Mon-Fri 8:00 am- 5:00 pm for details or application inquires.

***Be sure to attach all sufficient documents to the application, 3 complete months of paystubs, or bank statements in order income qualify applicants, detailed rental history, employer contact information for verification purposes & ID/DL for all applicants over the age of 18 intending to occupy the home.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 West Summerland Avenue have any available units?
1057 West Summerland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1057 West Summerland Avenue have?
Some of 1057 West Summerland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 West Summerland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1057 West Summerland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 West Summerland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1057 West Summerland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1057 West Summerland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1057 West Summerland Avenue offers parking.
Does 1057 West Summerland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1057 West Summerland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 West Summerland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1057 West Summerland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1057 West Summerland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1057 West Summerland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 West Summerland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1057 West Summerland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
