1057 West Summerland Avenue

Adorable, Two Bed, One Bath Apartment Located On The Upper Level, Will Go Quick, Don't Pass it By! Come By & View It Today!

Located in a quiet community, the unit has been freshly painted, with brand new carpet throughout the bedrooms, hall & living area. Dining room, kitchen have wood laminate flooring with plenty of cabinet space for storage. It is super clean & fresh! Move In ready! Offers laundry on site for your convenience, as well as a designated parking for one car nestled in the rear of the complex.



This Community also has two common areas, one in the rear of the property & one in the front with a small grass area!



**Pet Friendly

**Owner Pays Water, Trash.



Appliances Included:

-Stove/Range

-Ceiling Fan



***Apply only upon viewing property, call Christina or Gabby at (310) 831-0123 or text at (310) 200-5584 Mon-Fri 8:00 am- 5:00 pm for details or application inquires.



***Be sure to attach all sufficient documents to the application, 3 complete months of paystubs, or bank statements in order income qualify applicants, detailed rental history, employer contact information for verification purposes & ID/DL for all applicants over the age of 18 intending to occupy the home.

