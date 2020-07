Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 1,100 square foot two bedroom one bath apartment features brand new carpet throughout, newer bathroom, washer and dryer in unit, and private garage. [NO PETS.]

Elegant, old-world colonial style building consisting of four apartments renovated with all the conveniences of today while retaining its original charm. Located in the heart of Westwood in a quiet neighborhood close to Century City and Beverly Hills.