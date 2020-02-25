10540 West OLYMPIC

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

A beautifully appointed designer done three-bedroom furnished home in the highly sought-after location of Westwood. Located in a great school district, in very close proximity to Century City, Beverly Hills and restaurants. The entry opens up to a cozy living room, lit with natural light that looks out to a lovely backyard. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with bar seating and an open space. The residence features two bedrooms downstairs and a master suite upstairs providing privacy with ample closet space.