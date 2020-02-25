All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10540 West OLYMPIC

10540 West Olympic Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10540 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
furnished
A beautifully appointed designer done three-bedroom furnished home in the highly sought-after location of Westwood. Located in a great school district, in very close proximity to Century City, Beverly Hills and restaurants. The entry opens up to a cozy living room, lit with natural light that looks out to a lovely backyard. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with bar seating and an open space. The residence features two bedrooms downstairs and a master suite upstairs providing privacy with ample closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10540 West OLYMPIC have any available units?
10540 West OLYMPIC doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10540 West OLYMPIC have?
Some of 10540 West OLYMPIC's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10540 West OLYMPIC currently offering any rent specials?
10540 West OLYMPIC is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10540 West OLYMPIC pet-friendly?
No, 10540 West OLYMPIC is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10540 West OLYMPIC offer parking?
No, 10540 West OLYMPIC does not offer parking.
Does 10540 West OLYMPIC have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10540 West OLYMPIC offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10540 West OLYMPIC have a pool?
No, 10540 West OLYMPIC does not have a pool.
Does 10540 West OLYMPIC have accessible units?
No, 10540 West OLYMPIC does not have accessible units.
Does 10540 West OLYMPIC have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10540 West OLYMPIC has units with dishwashers.
