Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1050 South Flower Street

1050 South Flower Street · No Longer Available
Location

1050 South Flower Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Located in Downtown Los Angeles, our apartment homes offer the perfect combination of sophistication, tranquility and convenience in an unparalleled location. Relax and unwind at home while enjoying the chic finishes of the Suite.

SUITE DETAILS

- Two bedroom deluxe suite with living room and kitchen
- Living room and separate kitchen
- Fresh Cotton Linens and Towels Provided
- Fully Equipment Kitchen with all Major Appliances including Fridge, Stove, Oven and Dishwasher
- Coffee Maker, Kettle, Toaster and Microwave included
- High Speed Wireless Internet
- Flat Screen TV
- Roku TV with FREE Netflix
- In-suite Laundry Facilities
- All utilities included
- Alarm clock in Bedrooms
- Individual Climate Controlled Heat/AC in all rooms
- All wooden floors
- Bathrooms equipped with Hair Dryers
- Smoke and Heat Detectors in all Suites
- Complete Postal/Mailbox Service
- Dedicated work space and much more

GUEST ACCESS

- Convenient to LA Live Entertainment District and Sporting Events at Staples Center
- Resort-Inspired Lap Pool with Sundeck
- Internet Cyber Cafe and Lounge
- Outdoor Lounge with Fireplace
- Top-of-the-Line Fitness Center with Towel Service
- Private Dog Run/Bark Park
- Firepits & BBQ Deck
- Courtyards with Water Features

Cancellation Policy
This policy defines how to handle cancellations

If canceled or modified up to 30 days before date of arrival, 10 percent of the total price of the reservation will be charged.
If canceled or modified up to 14 days before date of arrival, 50 percent of the total price of the reservation will be charged.
If canceled or modified later or in case of no-show, the total price of the reservation will be charged.
Lost and damaged items will be deducted from your Security Deposit.
Pack n Play are available upon request for $50.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 South Flower Street have any available units?
1050 South Flower Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 South Flower Street have?
Some of 1050 South Flower Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 South Flower Street currently offering any rent specials?
1050 South Flower Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 South Flower Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 South Flower Street is pet friendly.
Does 1050 South Flower Street offer parking?
No, 1050 South Flower Street does not offer parking.
Does 1050 South Flower Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 South Flower Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 South Flower Street have a pool?
Yes, 1050 South Flower Street has a pool.
Does 1050 South Flower Street have accessible units?
No, 1050 South Flower Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 South Flower Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 South Flower Street has units with dishwashers.
