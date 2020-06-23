1050 South Flower Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park fire pit gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access

Located in Downtown Los Angeles, our apartment homes offer the perfect combination of sophistication, tranquility and convenience in an unparalleled location. Relax and unwind at home while enjoying the chic finishes of the Suite.



SUITE DETAILS



- Two bedroom deluxe suite with living room and kitchen

- Living room and separate kitchen

- Fresh Cotton Linens and Towels Provided

- Fully Equipment Kitchen with all Major Appliances including Fridge, Stove, Oven and Dishwasher

- Coffee Maker, Kettle, Toaster and Microwave included

- High Speed Wireless Internet

- Flat Screen TV

- Roku TV with FREE Netflix

- In-suite Laundry Facilities

- All utilities included

- Alarm clock in Bedrooms

- Individual Climate Controlled Heat/AC in all rooms

- All wooden floors

- Bathrooms equipped with Hair Dryers

- Smoke and Heat Detectors in all Suites

- Complete Postal/Mailbox Service

- Dedicated work space and much more



GUEST ACCESS



- Convenient to LA Live Entertainment District and Sporting Events at Staples Center

- Resort-Inspired Lap Pool with Sundeck

- Internet Cyber Cafe and Lounge

- Outdoor Lounge with Fireplace

- Top-of-the-Line Fitness Center with Towel Service

- Private Dog Run/Bark Park

- Firepits & BBQ Deck

- Courtyards with Water Features



Cancellation Policy

This policy defines how to handle cancellations



If canceled or modified up to 30 days before date of arrival, 10 percent of the total price of the reservation will be charged.

If canceled or modified up to 14 days before date of arrival, 50 percent of the total price of the reservation will be charged.

If canceled or modified later or in case of no-show, the total price of the reservation will be charged.

Lost and damaged items will be deducted from your Security Deposit.

Pack n Play are available upon request for $50.