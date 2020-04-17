105 11105 Rose Avenue

Amenities

Upgraded 2 Bed and 2 Bath Unit on the ground floor with lots of natural light. Granite Kitchen Counter Tops, Hardwood Laminate Through Out, and Large Private Yard. Ceiling Fan In Bedroom and Dining Room. Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove and Dishwasher. Wall A/C Unit in Living Room. Close Proximity to 10 and 405 fwys, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, West Los Angeles, and Culver City. Quiet Neighborhood, Walking Distance to Shops and Restaurants. Around the Corner from Trader Joes and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Easy Access to 10 and 405 Fwys. Tenant Pays All Utilities. Water and Trash are on Rubs. 2 Parking Spots.



Amenities: Secured and Gated Entry, Intercom Access, Shared Laundry Room, 2 Parking Spots.

Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher.

Parking: 2 Parking IT490810 - IT49SM63