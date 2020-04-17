All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 15 2019 at 8:52 AM

105 11105 Rose Avenue

11105 Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11105 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
.
Upgraded 2 Bed and 2 Bath Unit on the ground floor with lots of natural light. Granite Kitchen Counter Tops, Hardwood Laminate Through Out, and Large Private Yard. Ceiling Fan In Bedroom and Dining Room. Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove and Dishwasher. Wall A/C Unit in Living Room. Close Proximity to 10 and 405 fwys, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, West Los Angeles, and Culver City. Quiet Neighborhood, Walking Distance to Shops and Restaurants. Around the Corner from Trader Joes and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Easy Access to 10 and 405 Fwys. Tenant Pays All Utilities. Water and Trash are on Rubs. 2 Parking Spots.

Amenities: Secured and Gated Entry, Intercom Access, Shared Laundry Room, 2 Parking Spots.
Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher.
Parking: 2 Parking IT490810 - IT49SM63

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 11105 Rose Avenue have any available units?
105 11105 Rose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 11105 Rose Avenue have?
Some of 105 11105 Rose Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 11105 Rose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
105 11105 Rose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 11105 Rose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 105 11105 Rose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 105 11105 Rose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 105 11105 Rose Avenue offers parking.
Does 105 11105 Rose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 11105 Rose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 11105 Rose Avenue have a pool?
No, 105 11105 Rose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 105 11105 Rose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 105 11105 Rose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 105 11105 Rose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 11105 Rose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
