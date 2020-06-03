10430 WILSHIRE

Amenities
Tastefully remodeled condo with views of Downtown, Century City and the Ocean. Two bedrooms suites frame the living room and dining room area. There are two terraces; one off the living room and one part of the master bedroom. Top-of-the-line kitchen appliances include Subzero and Miele along with a center island and breakfast area. Master bedroom has a walk-in in closet and bath that includes Kallista Whirlpool tub, and ceiling mounted shower head. Additional highlights: Marble floors, recessed lighting, sound system, fireplace, washer and dryer, and wet bar.