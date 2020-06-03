10430 WILSHIRE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Tastefully remodeled condo with views of Downtown, Century City and the Ocean. Two bedrooms suites frame the living room and dining room area. There are two terraces; one off the living room and one part of the master bedroom. Top-of-the-line kitchen appliances include Subzero and Miele along with a center island and breakfast area. Master bedroom has a walk-in in closet and bath that includes Kallista Whirlpool tub, and ceiling mounted shower head. Additional highlights: Marble floors, recessed lighting, sound system, fireplace, washer and dryer, and wet bar.