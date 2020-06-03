All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

10430 WILSHIRE

10430 Wilshire Blvd · (310) 888-3330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10430 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1205 · Avail. now

$8,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2118 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Tastefully remodeled condo with views of Downtown, Century City and the Ocean. Two bedrooms suites frame the living room and dining room area. There are two terraces; one off the living room and one part of the master bedroom. Top-of-the-line kitchen appliances include Subzero and Miele along with a center island and breakfast area. Master bedroom has a walk-in in closet and bath that includes Kallista Whirlpool tub, and ceiling mounted shower head. Additional highlights: Marble floors, recessed lighting, sound system, fireplace, washer and dryer, and wet bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10430 WILSHIRE have any available units?
10430 WILSHIRE has a unit available for $8,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10430 WILSHIRE have?
Some of 10430 WILSHIRE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10430 WILSHIRE currently offering any rent specials?
10430 WILSHIRE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10430 WILSHIRE pet-friendly?
No, 10430 WILSHIRE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10430 WILSHIRE offer parking?
No, 10430 WILSHIRE does not offer parking.
Does 10430 WILSHIRE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10430 WILSHIRE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10430 WILSHIRE have a pool?
Yes, 10430 WILSHIRE has a pool.
Does 10430 WILSHIRE have accessible units?
No, 10430 WILSHIRE does not have accessible units.
Does 10430 WILSHIRE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10430 WILSHIRE does not have units with dishwashers.
