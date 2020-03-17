All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1042 S Sherbourne Drive Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1042 S Sherbourne Drive Unit 1
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

1042 S Sherbourne Drive Unit 1

1042 South Sherbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1042 South Sherbourne Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
internet access
Appealing, unfurnished apartment with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in the friendly South Robertson neighborhood in L.A.

The homey interior features included hardwood floors, tan painted walls with white trim and chair rail molding in the dining area. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, smooth granite countertop with a black splash, gas/stove, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Two closets are built into the cozy bedrooms. The well-lit bathroom has a vessel sink with a mirror, a shower stall, bathtub, and a functional toilet. There are coin-operated washer and dryer available along with gas heating and window A/C in the 2 bedrooms. This unit comes with 1 covered carport. And storage, too! No pets, sorry. And no smoking, please.

The tenant's responsible utilities: electricity, gas, cable, and internet. Landscaping, water, and trash will be handled by the landlord.

Nearby parks: La Cienega Park, Robertson Recreation Center, and Robertson Playground.

Nearby Schools:
Carthay Center Elementary - 0.57 mile, 4/10
Fairfax Senior High School - 2.06 miles, 5/10
Emerson Community Charter School - 3.28 miles, 5/10
Horace Mann Elementary School - 0.5 mile, 9/10

Bus lines:
28 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
105 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
705 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile
728 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5308157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 S Sherbourne Drive Unit 1 have any available units?
1042 S Sherbourne Drive Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1042 S Sherbourne Drive Unit 1 have?
Some of 1042 S Sherbourne Drive Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1042 S Sherbourne Drive Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1042 S Sherbourne Drive Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 S Sherbourne Drive Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1042 S Sherbourne Drive Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1042 S Sherbourne Drive Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1042 S Sherbourne Drive Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 1042 S Sherbourne Drive Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1042 S Sherbourne Drive Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 S Sherbourne Drive Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1042 S Sherbourne Drive Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1042 S Sherbourne Drive Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1042 S Sherbourne Drive Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 S Sherbourne Drive Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1042 S Sherbourne Drive Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College