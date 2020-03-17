1042 S Sherbourne Drive Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking playground internet access

Appealing, unfurnished apartment with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in the friendly South Robertson neighborhood in L.A.



The homey interior features included hardwood floors, tan painted walls with white trim and chair rail molding in the dining area. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, smooth granite countertop with a black splash, gas/stove, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Two closets are built into the cozy bedrooms. The well-lit bathroom has a vessel sink with a mirror, a shower stall, bathtub, and a functional toilet. There are coin-operated washer and dryer available along with gas heating and window A/C in the 2 bedrooms. This unit comes with 1 covered carport. And storage, too! No pets, sorry. And no smoking, please.



The tenant's responsible utilities: electricity, gas, cable, and internet. Landscaping, water, and trash will be handled by the landlord.



Nearby parks: La Cienega Park, Robertson Recreation Center, and Robertson Playground.



Nearby Schools:

Carthay Center Elementary - 0.57 mile, 4/10

Fairfax Senior High School - 2.06 miles, 5/10

Emerson Community Charter School - 3.28 miles, 5/10

Horace Mann Elementary School - 0.5 mile, 9/10



Bus lines:

28 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

105 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

705 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile

728 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5308157)