10415 Larwin Ave. #1

Desirable Rockpointe 2+1.5 w/patio, parking + more! (10415 Larwin) - Single-story Chatsworth townhome available for lease! Features include: 2BR + 1.5BA floorplan w/over 1000 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; kitchen w/tile counters + appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher); recessed lighting; carpet flooring; central heat + air; spacious covered patio; 2 car garage; washer + electric dryer hook-ups; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit; community features 4 pools w/kitchen cabanas, 3 wading pools, 3 Rec centers, common areas + playground; hiking + equestrian trails. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



