Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

10415 Larwin Ave. #1

10415 Larwin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10415 Larwin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Desirable Rockpointe 2+1.5 w/patio, parking + more! (10415 Larwin) - Single-story Chatsworth townhome available for lease! Features include: 2BR + 1.5BA floorplan w/over 1000 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; kitchen w/tile counters + appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher); recessed lighting; carpet flooring; central heat + air; spacious covered patio; 2 car garage; washer + electric dryer hook-ups; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit; community features 4 pools w/kitchen cabanas, 3 wading pools, 3 Rec centers, common areas + playground; hiking + equestrian trails. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5060885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10415 Larwin Ave. #1 have any available units?
10415 Larwin Ave. #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10415 Larwin Ave. #1 have?
Some of 10415 Larwin Ave. #1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10415 Larwin Ave. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
10415 Larwin Ave. #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10415 Larwin Ave. #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10415 Larwin Ave. #1 is pet friendly.
Does 10415 Larwin Ave. #1 offer parking?
Yes, 10415 Larwin Ave. #1 offers parking.
Does 10415 Larwin Ave. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10415 Larwin Ave. #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10415 Larwin Ave. #1 have a pool?
Yes, 10415 Larwin Ave. #1 has a pool.
Does 10415 Larwin Ave. #1 have accessible units?
No, 10415 Larwin Ave. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 10415 Larwin Ave. #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10415 Larwin Ave. #1 has units with dishwashers.
