1041 Milwaukee Ave

Amenities

Furnished House in Nice Highland Park Neighborhood Available for Short Term Lease! - This is a great opportunity to live in this great Highland Park neighborhood. It is walking distance to numerous eclectic wares and artisan crafts, galleries, coffee shops, retail boutiques, bars and restaurants, and all that Highland Park has to offer.

This is a Furnished home that is tastefully decorated throughout and will make you feel right at home.

New modern Bathrooms New Kitchen with high quality appliances including a stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove.Unit also includes Quartz counter-tops, New front load Washer/Dryer, New Central Air Conditioning, New Marble Flooring, Garage, and long driveway for additional parking,

Amazing mountain views from backyard to enjoy the nice weather we have here in southern California.

House is available until the end of August for $4595 a month.



Owner will consider pets with additional deposit

Lease price: $4,595.00

For more information or to view this property both in person or virtually, please contact:

Dwayne: tel/text 818-396-7945

Realtor DRE #02086678

Security deposit amount will depend on credit.

" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"



