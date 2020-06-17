All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1041 Milwaukee Ave

1041 Milwaukee Avenue · (818) 884-5155
Location

1041 Milwaukee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1041 Milwaukee Ave · Avail. now

$4,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Furnished House in Nice Highland Park Neighborhood Available for Short Term Lease! - This is a great opportunity to live in this great Highland Park neighborhood. It is walking distance to numerous eclectic wares and artisan crafts, galleries, coffee shops, retail boutiques, bars and restaurants, and all that Highland Park has to offer.
This is a Furnished home that is tastefully decorated throughout and will make you feel right at home.
New modern Bathrooms New Kitchen with high quality appliances including a stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove.Unit also includes Quartz counter-tops, New front load Washer/Dryer, New Central Air Conditioning, New Marble Flooring, Garage, and long driveway for additional parking,
Amazing mountain views from backyard to enjoy the nice weather we have here in southern California.
House is available until the end of August for $4595 a month.

Owner will consider pets with additional deposit
Lease price: $4,595.00
For more information or to view this property both in person or virtually, please contact:
Dwayne: tel/text 818-396-7945
Realtor DRE #02086678
Security deposit amount will depend on credit.
" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE5535191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

