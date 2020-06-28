10349 KESWICK Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath adds modern luxury while keeping the original charm. The remodel created an open concept living, dining and kitchen layout as well as incorporating central ac and heat. The chef's kitchen boasts Greek Zebra Ecuadorian Marble, Subzero and Wolf appliances a large stainless-steel sink and integrated cutting board. All bathrooms received a top-notch upgrade including new tile, glass doors, new vanities, heated floors in the guest and master bath and a half bath addition by the living areas. An outdoor living room overlooks the grassy backyard with an area for outdoor dining or potting. There is ample parking for 4 cars, but the garage will not be accessible. You can't beat the location for this charming rental.