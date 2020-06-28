All apartments in Los Angeles
10349 KESWICK Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:36 PM

10349 KESWICK Avenue

10349 Keswick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10349 Keswick Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath adds modern luxury while keeping the original charm. The remodel created an open concept living, dining and kitchen layout as well as incorporating central ac and heat. The chef's kitchen boasts Greek Zebra Ecuadorian Marble, Subzero and Wolf appliances a large stainless-steel sink and integrated cutting board. All bathrooms received a top-notch upgrade including new tile, glass doors, new vanities, heated floors in the guest and master bath and a half bath addition by the living areas. An outdoor living room overlooks the grassy backyard with an area for outdoor dining or potting. There is ample parking for 4 cars, but the garage will not be accessible. You can't beat the location for this charming rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10349 KESWICK Avenue have any available units?
10349 KESWICK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10349 KESWICK Avenue have?
Some of 10349 KESWICK Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10349 KESWICK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10349 KESWICK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10349 KESWICK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10349 KESWICK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10349 KESWICK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10349 KESWICK Avenue offers parking.
Does 10349 KESWICK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10349 KESWICK Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10349 KESWICK Avenue have a pool?
No, 10349 KESWICK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10349 KESWICK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10349 KESWICK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10349 KESWICK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10349 KESWICK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
